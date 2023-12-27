Highlights Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will only be sacked if new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is consulted after acquiring control of football operations.

It was announced that the INEOS chief executive had completed a £1.3billion deal to secure a 25 per cent stake in the Red Devils on Christmas Eve.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is aware that ten Hag's job is not under immediate threat after Ratcliffe has already put plans in place.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is not at immediate risk of the sack as new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning 'no imminent changes' at Old Trafford, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT what the Dutch tactician needs to do in order to ensure he remains at the helm for the foreseeable future.

Having been put up for sale by the Glazer family 13 months ago, when they were 'commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives', the Red Devils finally entered a new era when there was confirmation of a hierarchical change on Christmas Eve.

Ratcliffe has secured control of football operations after his £1.3billion deal to acquire a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United was rubber-stamped during the festive period, and INEOS' director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford was in the Old Trafford stands as ten Hag's charges overcame a two-goal deficit to record a 3-2 win over Aston Villa earlier this week.

Ratcliffe holds power over Ten Hag's future

Manchester United are unable to sack ten Hag without consulting Ratcliffe, according to the Telegraph, despite facing a wait of up to six weeks before his arrival in the Old Trafford boardroom is officially ratified by the Premier League.

The report suggests the Glazer family, who won control of the Red Devils when they acquired JP McManus and John Magnier's stakes in a £790million deal in May 2005, also cannot sanction a significant signing during the January transfer window without the INEOS chief executive giving the green light thanks to the agreed terms behind the scenes.

It is understood that ten Hag is confident that he will be given more time to turn Manchester United's fortunes around and is not at risk of being axed, despite being eliminated from the Champions League during the group stage, while he is planning to hold discussions with Ratcliffe about how he plans to overhaul the squad in the summer.

Erik ten Hag's record at Manchester United Matches 89 Won 54 Drawn 10 Lost 25 Goals for 151 Goals against 112 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 27/12/2023

Although respected journalist Steve Bates recently told GIVEMESPORT that the billionaire is not expected to make a decision on whether to make a change in the dugout until the end of the season, there has been growing speculation over ten Hag's future.

That is because it has emerged that Ratcliffe has held talks with Graham Potter, who has been identified as the top target to replace the former Ajax head coach if it is decided that an alteration needs to be made in order to take Manchester United to the next level.

Brighton & Hove Albion chief Roberto De Zerbi is also in INEOS' sights and would be tasked with transforming Manchester United's style of play if he is handed the managerial reins at ten Hag's expense in the not-too-distant future.

But Ratcliffe could face difficulties if he wants to appoint the Italian as Real Madrid have added the 44-year-old to their list of potential successors to Carlo Ancelotti, while he is likely to pen a new Brighton contract on improved terms thanks to being happy in his current surroundings despite also being linked with Manchester City and clubs in his homeland.

Romano understands that Ratcliffe is not looking to make key alterations just a matter of days after his minority ownership was announced, meaning ten Hag's job at the Manchester United helm is safe heading into the second half of the campaign.

The Italian journalist believes the ex-Utrecht chief could use the January transfer window to his advantage as he aims to keep the latest investor onside, but positive results on a consistent basis are also of paramount importance.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"At the moment, there will be no changes at all. But, obviously, football is a game based on results. They need to clarify the situation as soon as possible and to improve as soon as possible. "The January transfer window will also help. But, in general, there are no imminent changes at Manchester United at the moment."

Martial emerges as Inter target

Anthony Martial has been pinpointed as a January target for Inter Milan, according to Italian media outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, but there is doubt over whether he will end up heading to the San Siro as he is not the first-choice option as they aim to strengthen their attack.

The report suggests the Serie A heavyweights have eyed a potential opportunity to pounce for the striker as Manchester United are not intending to trigger a one-year contract extension, meaning he is set to become a free agent in the summer, but Porto frontman Mehdi Taremi is at the top of their winter wishlist.

A mid-season departure from Old Trafford is not a foregone conclusion as transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Martial is expected to remain on Manchester United's books beyond the January deadline.

Related Man Utd 'very happy' with Altay Bayindir in training Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir has yet to be handed his first opportunity under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

It appears that the Red Devils are also keen to ensure the Frenchman will not walk through the exit door as a free agent in the coming months as ten Hag has confirmed that fresh talks over a new contract are underway.

Although Martial has been with Manchester United since rubber-stamping a switch worth up to £58million from Monaco in 2015, making him the most expensive teenager in the world, he has fallen down the pecking order in recent seasons.