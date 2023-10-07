Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe is mulling over whether to alter his stance when it comes to attempting to reach an agreement over securing shares in Manchester United.

The Glazer family first put the Red Devils on the market 11 months ago, but they are still at the helm.

Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani's most lucrative bids have been worth in the region of £5billion.

Manchester United takeover bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has not made a 'total U-turn' after journalist Ben Jacobs has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on the situation at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were first put on the market by the Glazer family last November, when it was announced they were 'commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives', but the Americans still remain at the helm after lengthy negotiations have been held with numerous interested parties.

Ratcliffe appears to be mulling over whether to make alterations to his current bid as, according to BBC Sport, he is considering buying a minority stake in Manchester United as he attempts to break the impasse over the ownership situation.

The report suggests the Ineos billionaire could launch a fresh proposal after he - and rival bidder Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani - initially tabled offers worth close to £5billion.

It is understood that Ratcliffe is seeking a 25 per cent stake - which would be reached by acquiring chunks of both the Glazers' shares and the stock publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange in equal proportion - but the current hierarchy would be seeking £1.5billion as they value the club at a total fee of £6billion.

The Glazers, who won control of Manchester United when they took their shares up to 70 per cent by buying out Irish racing tycoons JP McManus and John Magnier in a £790million deal 18 years ago, would retain a majority stake if they come to an agreement with Ratcliffe.

Although the 70-year-old has shown a willingness to alter his stance in an effort to reach a compromise, Sheikh Jassim and the Nine Two Foundation are refusing to increase their £5billion bid.

Manchester United record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

Ratcliffe mulling over minority stake but still wants eventual full control - Ben Jacobs

Jacobs understands that Ratcliffe is seriously considering meeting the Glazers' demands for a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United as there are fears that an agreement will not be reached unless he makes alterations to his initial stance.

But the respected journalist is aware that Ineos' chief executive will only secure a minority stake if it is clear that taking full control is a firm possibility further down the line.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"With Sir Jim Ratcliffe, he's always been more flexible, so it's no real surprise that lots of different structures are being entertained. It is true that one of them being mulled over is a minority stake, at least to begin with, of around 25 per cent. Crucially, that minority stake would be got to by buying both Class A and Class B shares, it's believed, in equal measure. That may avoid, therefore, the risk of litigation. "But sources still indicate that anything minority on the Ratcliffe end is still with a view to full control, so this isn't necessarily a total U-turn in terms of going from a controlling majority to minority. This is a different route to get to where Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to be. "It's a foot in the door, and he may feel like his only option to win the race for Manchester United - if the Glazers' position is that their price hasn't been met or they don't want to sell - is to take this route."

When will a Man United takeover be completed?

It appeared that there was a serious threat of the Glazers taking Manchester United off the market last month as, according to The Mail on Sunday, the American family feel they stand a chance of securing a greater sum in 2025.

The report suggests the current owners believe they could sell the Red Devils for up to £10billion if they play the waiting game as an uplift in TV rights revenues, the expansion of the FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 World Cup could increase the club's value.

But reputable reporter Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT later that month that sources close to the sale had indicated that a takeover was still active, meaning an agreement could still be found.

Manchester United supporters are desperate for the Glazers to walk away from Old Trafford, with a section of the fanbase holding a sit-in protest after a Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest earlier this season.

It appears that a takeover could only be a matter of weeks away if Sheikh Jassim is selected as the preferred bidder as the Nine Two Foundation have already completed their due diligence.

A 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend resulted in Manchester United making their worst start to a domestic campaign since 1989, so it is hoped that change at the top could play a pivotal role in altering their fortunes on the pitch as well.