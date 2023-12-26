Highlights Manchester United central defender Lisandro Martinez is on course to return to action next month after getting involved in individual training.

The Argentina international was forced to go under the knife after suffering a broken metatarsal and has not featured since September.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano understands that Martinez's continued recovery could have an impact on Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's January plans.

Manchester United are 'happy' with how Lisandro Martinez is recovering from a long-term foot injury, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT how it could have an impact on boss Erik ten Hag's January plans.

The Red Devils will be handed another opportunity to splash the cash - having also spent in the region of £175million on the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Andre Onana during the summer - when the winter window opens for business at the turn of the year.

Ten Hag is likely to seek reinforcements after guiding Manchester United to their worst-ever Champions League campaign, having racked up just four points from six fixtures and finishing bottom of a group which included Bayern Munich, Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

Martinez closing on return to action

Martinez is expected to make his long-awaited return to action next month, according to the Manchester Evening News, after providing ten Hag with a major boost by stepping up his recovery from a significant foot problem.

The report suggests the Dutch tactician has backed the 2022 World Cup winner, who has been limited to just 467 minutes of game time this season and not featured since the 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich on September 20 thanks to his period on the treatment table, to quickly rediscover his best form.

Lisandro Martinez's Manchester United career in numbers Appearances 51 Goals 1 Assists 1 Yellow cards 13 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 21/12/2023

Although it is understood that Martinez has returned to individual training after being pictured at Manchester United's Carrington complex earlier this month, the upcoming fixtures before the turn of the year will come too soon before he is back to full fitness.

The Argentina international was forced onto the sidelines after aggravating a foot problem he sustained in April, resulting in him being expected to remain out of contention for two months, but matters got worse a matter of weeks later.

That is because Martinez had to undergo a second operation on his broken metatarsal after suffering a setback in his recovery, with further tests revealing the fracture had not healed correctly, resulting in his time out of action being extended.

The central defender has been on Manchester United's books since following ten Hag from Eredivisie giants Ajax in a £57million switch in July 2022, and his presence has been sorely missed as the Red Devils have struggled to challenge at the top-end of the Premier League.

Although Romano understands that Manchester United are content with Martinez's rehabilitation, he is aware that ten Hag will think twice before throwing the 25-year-old straight into the starting line-up when he has made a full recovery due to being on the sidelines for a prolonged period.

While the Italian journalist believes the Red Devils will scour the market for a fresh option at the heart of the backline, there are serious doubts over whether an expensive acquisition will be made as the South American nears game time.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"Manchester United could go for a top player in that position, and they will look at opportunities in January, but I think it will also depend on Lisandro Martinez's recovery. "I am hearing positive things there, so it's going very well. Man United staff are happy with that. But, with it being a serious injury for a second time in a row, they want to be careful. "They want to wait for Martinez to be 100 per cent ready before making a decision. I think signing a centre-back in January is about finding an opportunity and not going for a super-big star."

Ten Hag makes decision over Varane and Casemiro

Ten Hag is eager to retain Raphael Varane and Casemiro's services beyond the closure of the January transfer window, according to ESPN, and has set his sights on blocking a potential mid-season switch for the Manchester United duo.

The report suggests the former Utrecht chief, who has been at the Red Devils' helm since being handed the managerial reins ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, will only consider altering his stance if either of the pair make it clear they want to embark on a fresh challenge by pushing for a move.

Ten Hag's desire to hold onto Varane will come as a significant blow for Real Madrid as Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti had been considering a move for the central defender after David Alaba has been ruled out for the remainder of the season through injury.

Respected reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Casemiro is not looking to seal his Manchester United departure midway through the campaign, while Saudi Arabian admirers are more likely to stump up the cash in the summer instead of next month.

Having rubber-stamped Varane's arrival by negotiating a £41million deal with Real Madrid two years ago, Manchester United returned to the Bernabeu 12 months later to lure Casemiro away from the La Liga giants in a £70million switch.