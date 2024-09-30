Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is not currently entertaining the possibility of handing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a second stint in charge despite the Old Trafford icon making it clear that he would be interested in replacing Erik ten Hag if given the opportunity, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having been forced to contend with settling for a draw in their opening Europa League clash against Twente last week, the Red Devils' season hit a new low point when they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur as Bruno Fernandes was sent off for the first time since his arrival.

The significant setback has resulted in ten Hag coming under fire just a matter of months after Ratcliffe opted to trigger a one-year extension written into the Dutchman's contract, and there is uncertainty over how long the Manchester United boss will be given to turn around their fortunes.

Solskjaer Not Set for Another Red Devils Stint

Norwegian tactician has admitted he would be interested in job

Manchester United have not put plans in place to approach Solskjaer for discussions over the possibility of succeeding ten Hag, according to GMS sources, even though they have been left in no doubt that he would be eager to take advantage of the chance to reignite his managerial career in familiar surroundings.

Speaking at the Oslo Business Forum, the Norwegian tactician admitted that he would agree to return to Old Trafford 'any day of the week' if the Red Devils' hierarchy make contact in the event of them deciding it is the right time to move in an alternative direction following an underwhelming start to the campaign.

But GMS sources have been informed that Solskjaer is not on Ratcliffe's radar as a potential replacement for ten Hag and he will not be handed the opportunity to return to Manchester United for a second spell at the helm having also become a crowd favourite during his playing days.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's managerial record at Manchester United compared to Erik ten Hag Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Erik ten Hag Matches 168 123 Won 92 71 Drawn 35 17 Lost 41 35 Goals for 323 227 Goals against 198 173 Statistics correct as of 30/09/2024

The 51-year-old pocketed a compensation package worth £7.5million when he was sacked by the Red Devils in November 2021, and he has remained on the market since his departure as he has not been lured into taking a fresh challenge in the aftermath of being axed by the Glazer family.

Although Solskjaer's availability means that Manchester United would not have to fork out further cash to entice him away from a current job, GMS sources have learned that Ratcliffe is not considering offering a romantic return to Old Trafford if ten Hag is ousted from his position in the hot-seat.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United averaged 1.81 points-per-game in the Premier League when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was previously in charge

Sections of Fanbase Wanting Solskjaer Return

Pressure on Ten Hag has intensified after latest setback

GMS sources have been told that key figures within the Manchester United hierarchy have not been swayed by large sections of the fanbase being keen for Solskjaer to succeed ten Hag, and they will turn their attentions elsewhere if it is decided that ten Hag is not the right man to take the Premier League giants forward.

A significant number of supporters have taken to social media to insist that the former striker, who scored 126 goals for the Red Devils during his playing career, performed well during his initial stint and that he should be earmarked as an option to take charge if an alteration is made in the coming weeks.

Ten Hag has seen the pressure on his shoulders intensify after failing to lead Manchester United to any victories in their last three encounters against Crystal Palace, Twente and Tottenham, GMS recently reported, and he needs to ignite life into his side in the upcoming clashes with Porto and Aston Villa in order to avoid his job security worsening.

