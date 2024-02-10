Highlights Amad Diallo remained at Manchester United beyond the closure of the winter transfer window after holding positive talks with boss Erik ten Hag.

Championship sides Sunderland and Southampton were keen to land the Ivory Coast on loan for the remainder of the season.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes that Diallo could be on course to secure more regular game time at Old Trafford.

Manchester United star Amad Diallo is poised to be called upon 'more regularly next season' after showing that he is capable of offering more than Anthony Elanga, but journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that he needs to 'prove that he can cut it' at Old Trafford ahead of the summer.

Having sanctioned the loan departure of Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund during the winter transfer window, with a £3.4million fee being agreed after a public bust-up with boss Erik ten Hag, there is an opportunity for the Red Devils' up-and-coming talent to stake a claim for more action.

Although Manchester United were unable to bag a replacement ahead of last week's deadline, despite also allowing academy graduate Elanga to make a £15million switch to Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest in July, it could play into Diallo's hands as he battles to secure a greater number of opportunities.

Diallo remained at Old Trafford after talks with Ten Hag

Diallo opted against attempting to force a mid-season loan to a Championship suitor after holding positive conversations with ten Hag shortly after the turn of the year, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, and he is being viewed behind the scenes as a future key man for Manchester United.

The Italian journalist suggests that a temporary move away from Old Trafford was not on the cards ahead of the February 1 cut-off point as ten Hag and the Red Devils want to trust the winger, who has been restricted to just 36 minutes of action this term after a knee injury has halted his progress, and offer more game time during the remainder of the campaign.

Manchester United's decision to hold onto Diallo - who is among the club's lowest earners - came despite him entering the final 18 months of his £28,846-per-week contract at the turn of the year and attracting widespread interest as admirers sensed an opportunity to pounce during the early stages of 2024.

Manchester United's lowest earners Shola Shoretire £5,000-per-week Kobbie Mainoo £10,000-per-week Amad Diallo £28,846-per-week Altay Bayindir £35,000-per-week Tom Heaton £45,000-per-week Figures according to Spotrac - Correct as of 8/2/2024

It is understood that Sunderland were desperate to seal a reunion with the Ivory Coast international after he was a success during a previous loan spell at the Stadium of Light, while Southampton were also pushing to reach an agreement with the Red Devils as they aimed to boost their hopes of returning to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

But Manchester United held firm, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Diallo could be in line to enjoy more outings as a result of Sancho's rift and Antony failing to make a telling impact since his arrival from Eredivisie outfit Ajax.

Dean Jones - Diallo capable of being better than Elanga for Man United

Although Jones believes that Elanga failed to meet high expectations before swapping Manchester United for Nottingham Forest last year, he is confident that Diallo has already shown in glimpses that he has a brighter future and is capable of breaking into the forefront of ten Hag's plans.

The transfer insider feels the 21-year-old - who joined the Red Devils after a £19million deal was struck with Atalanta in January 2021 - would not disappoint if he is handed more opportunities to shine next season, but he needs to use the coming months as a chance to stake a claim.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think if you consider Anthony Elanga's breakthrough and what he was capable of in that short period, there was a moment where we thought he might be the best thing since sliced bread. Obviously, that didn't quite turn out to be the case and he faded away. "But, with somebody like Diallo, I've got a feeling that Manchester United have got a player that they can actually start to call upon much more regularly next season. "But he has got to get those chances across the rest of this season to really prove that he can cut it, and I do believe that he will get that chance."

Eriksen emerges as Galatasaray target

Galatasaray are expected to step up their interest in Christian Eriksen at the end of the season, according to ESPN, but the Super Lig giants have decided that they will not head to the negotiating table for the Manchester United midfielder ahead of the Turkish transfer window slamming shut on February 9.

The report suggests that the Istanbul-based giants are admirers of the Denmark international, who has been limited to just nine Premier League starts this term, but they are not planning to lodge a formal bid in the next 24 hours as they are not confident of being able to reach an agreement ahead of the deadline.

Galatasaray are set to face competition for Eriksen's signature if they choose to play the waiting game because it is understood that Brentford will offer a route back to west London if he becomes available in the summer, with chief Thomas Frank being eager to seal a reunion.

The 31-year-old entered the final 18 months of his £150,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year, meaning Manchester United could look to cash in when the transfer window reopens if it becomes clear that he is not at the forefront of ten Hag's long-term plans.