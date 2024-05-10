Highlights Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is mulling over whether to sound out Zinedine Zidane as he formulates a plan ahead of Erik ten Hag's potential sacking.

The French tactician would prefer to head into the Old Trafford dugout instead of taking charge of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs has refused to rule out the possibility of Manchester United opening discussions with Zidane.

Manchester United could 'choose to have a conversation' with Zinedine Zidane in a bid to discover whether he would be open to succeeding Erik ten Hag in the Old Trafford hot-seat, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Jose Mourinho would also be 'very open' to sealing a return to the Premier League.

The Red Devils entered a new era when INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the Premier League giants, following lengthy discussions with the Glazer family, and the billionaire has wasted no time in attempting to stamp his authority since entering the boardroom.

Newly-appointed technical director Jason Wilcox is assessing whether ten Hag deserves to remain in the dugout heading into next season, having missed out on bagging Champions League qualification and suffered a heavy defeat against Crystal Palace earlier this week, and it has resulted in members of the new-look hierarchy beginning the search for a potential replacement.

Zidane Open to Possibility of Succeeding Ten Hag

Zidane is interested in potentially replacing ten Hag at the Manchester United helm, according to French media outlet L'Equipe, and he will continue keeping tabs on whether Ratcliffe chooses to part company with the Dutch tactician before considering offering his services ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The report suggests that the 51-year-old, who has won the Champions League three times over the course of his managerial career, would prefer to take over the Red Devils despite also being on Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich's radar as they prepare for Thomas Tuchel to walk away from the Allianz Arena in the coming weeks.

But Zidane has handed Manchester United a boost in their hopes of convincing him to head to Old Trafford as he has confirmed that he will not be moving to Germany for his next challenge, and statistics highlight that he has a formidable record since hanging up his boots.

Zinedine Zidane's managerial record compared to Erik ten Hag Zinedine Zidane Erik ten Hag Matches 301 547 Won 190 347 Drawn 63 87 Lost 48 113 Goals for 657 1237 Goals against 310 611 Statistics correct as of 10/05/2024

Respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils' failure to qualify for next season's Champions League could hamper them in their attempts to land the Frenchman as he will be more keen to fight for the biggest trophies instead of inheriting a group of players needing a confidence boost.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zinedine Zidane racked up six goal contributions over the course of eight appearances against Manchester United during his playing career, while he registered four wins along the way

Ben Jacobs - Ratcliffe May Sound Out Zidane Instead of Targeting Mourinho Return

Although Jacobs understands that Mourinho would be keen to seal a return to the Premier League, having previously managed Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, Ratcliffe could look to open discussions with Zidane if he decides to part ways with ten Hag at the end of the season.

The reputable journalist has refused to rule out the possibility of the former Real Madrid chief heading to Old Trafford, despite Tuchel being the frontrunner ahead of his Bayern Munich departure, if he agrees to hold talks with the Red Devils' key decision-makers in the coming weeks.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Jose Mourinho is out of work and looking to get into work as soon as possible. He would be very open, under the right circumstances, to return to the Premier League. "There is also interest from Saudi Arabia, and we will wait and see what Mourinho thinks because he may have international vacancies that come his way, along with some domestic clubs. "Zinedine Zidane might be another name that the INEOS-led sporting group choose to have a conversation with. "The bottom line in all of this is that there are a lot of names being linked, and there are a lot of people that might be interested, but INEOS and Manchester United still have to decide whether Erik ten Hag is staying or going before they can formally approach anyone."

Mourinho Feels he Has Unfinished Business at Old Trafford

Mourinho is keen to be given the opportunity to embark on a second stint at the Manchester United helm if ten Hag is axed, according to the Manchester Evening News, but the Portuguese tactician is in line to be left frustrated as key figures behind the scenes are not considering handing him the reins.

The report suggests that the 61-year-old has told those close to him that he is eager to seal a return to Old Trafford, having won 84 of his 144 matches during his first spell at the helm, but he is not expecting an approach despite being friends with Ratcliffe.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt