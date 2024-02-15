Highlights Manchester United will be boosted in their attempts to appoint Dan Ashworth as their new sporting director if he tells Newcastle United that he wants to quit.

The 52-year-old has already informed the Red Devils that he is keen to oversee the recruitment drive at Old Trafford.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Newcastle will not block Ashworth's switch to Manchester United if their financial demands are met.

Manchester United have been boosted in their pursuit of Dan Ashworth as Newcastle United will not stand in their sporting director's way if he makes it clear that he wants to head to Old Trafford, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT what it will take for the Red Devils to reach an agreement with their domestic rivals.

Having allowed the likes of Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek to seal loan departures ahead of the February 1 deadline, with the latter joining Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal which can be made permanent for £9.5million, boss Erik ten Hag is in line to have a different presence overseeing the recruitment drive in the forthcoming transfer windows.

Ashworth, who was handed a key role by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund when he assumed control over Newcastle's incomings and outgoings in June 2022, is edging towards walking away from his current surroundings and taking on a similar role at Manchester United.

Ashworth keen to become Red Devils' sporting director

Ashworth has told Manchester United that he wants to make the move to Old Trafford, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, and he is prepared to accept the opportunity to become their new sporting director as he feels the offer to play a key role in the Red Devils' recruitment strategy is too good to turn down.

The Italian journalist suggests that INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe, whose purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club has been approved by the Premier League, is preparing to open negotiations with Newcastle over a compensation package as he is keen to secure his services as soon as possible instead of waiting until 2025.

Respected reporter Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ashworth is in a strong position to take over as Manchester United's sporting director as he has been identified as the first-choice candidate, while his suitors had made plans to up the ante following the closure of the winter window on February 1.

It is understood that the Red Devils are expected to reach an agreement with Newcastle as early as next week due to a formal approach being prepared for the former Brighton & Hove Albion technical director, and a swift conclusion is the preference of all parties.

But Ashworth's current employers are not willing to sanction his exit without securing a lucrative fee for his services, and the Magpies are confident of being able to demand a compensation fee worth more than £10million from their Premier League rivals.

The 52-year-old has a long-standing relationship with Sir Dave Brailsford, who has adopted a leading role behind the scenes at Old Trafford due to being INEOS' head of sport, but there are concerns that an immediate move to Manchester United could be complicated if he is forced to serve a period of gardening leave.

Ben Jacobs - Newcastle will not stand in Ashworth's way amid Man United interest

Jacobs understands that Newcastle will not block Ashworth's exit route out of St James' Park if he makes it clear that he wants to embark on a fresh challenge with Manchester United and his prospective employers meet the Tyneside giants' financial demands in negotiations.

The reputable journalist is aware that the Premier League rivals are desperate for a speedy resolution to be found, with the Magpies keen to put plans in place for the upcoming summer transfer window regardless of whether their sporting director remains in his current role, and Ratcliffe's investment has accelerated discussions.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"If he indicates, as expected, that he wishes to leave, Newcastle won't stand in his way as long as the financial conditions are met, either contractually or negotiated, to allow him to start earlier at Manchester United. "The expectation is that this will move really, really fast now, not just because of the completion of Ratcliffe's stake, but also because Newcastle want it resolved as quickly as possible. "They need to start planning for the summer as well, with or without Ashworth."

Ratcliffe endorses Old Trafford move for Olise

Ratcliffe has given the green light for Manchester United to make a move for Michael Olise, according to 90min, and the Crystal Palace winger is expected to be a concrete target when the transfer window reopens for business in the summer as INEOS look to stamp their authority.

The report suggests that the 22-year-old is a long-standing target for the Red Devils, having shone since joining his current employers in a £8million deal from Reading in July 2021, while they are also scouring the market for an experienced striker who would guarantee goals.

Manchester United have been boosted in their pursuit as reliable reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Olise is tempted by the prospect of heading to Old Trafford, while statistics highlight that he is having a more productive season than Antony despite being forced to contend with injuries.

Michael Olise's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Antony in the Premier League this season Michael Olise Antony Goals 0.71 0.00 Expected goals 0.38 0.15 Assists 0.36 0.00 Shots 3.57 2.52 Shots on target 1.07 0.49 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 15/2/2024

It is understood that the seven-cap France under-21 international has a £60million release clause written into his Palace contract, and the south Londoners would be left powerless if Manchester United or any other suitors put that amount of cash on the table.

But the Red Devils are facing competition for Olise's signature as reigning Premier League champions and rivals Manchester City are lining up a lucrative offer as boss Pep Guardiola is willing to battle it out for an agreement during the summer window.