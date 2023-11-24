Highlights Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will be frustrated after Sofyan Amrabat, Mason Mount and Antony have struggled to reach top form this season.

It comes after the Dutch tactician splashed the cash in order to lure the trio to Old Trafford in recent transfer windows.

Amrabat is at risk of his Manchester United career lasting just one season as he is not currently on course to be rewarded with a permanent move.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag 'must be disappointed' by Sofyan Amrabat, Mason Mount and Antony's recent performances, but journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that one of the trio is likely to regain a starting berth in the coming weeks.

Although there is uncertainty over the future running of the Red Devils, with an official announcement confirming Sir Jim Ratcliffe has acquired a 25 per cent stake in the club not expected to come before next week, there is hope that there will be more consistency on the pitch as domestic action resumes with a trip to Everton on Sunday.

But ten Hag, who has led Manchester United to 51 wins since moving into the hot-seat, has been overlooking some of his big-money signings as he aims to climb the Premier League table and challenge for honours this season.

Amrabat at risk of quickfire Man United exit

Amrabat's stay at Manchester United could last just one season as, according to the Daily Star, ten Hag is not currently planning to take advantage of the option to turn his loan move from Serie A side Fiorentina into a permanent agreement.

The report suggests the Morocco international - who has made 10 appearances in a Red Devils shirt - has not been performing well enough to warrant a long-term switch to Old Trafford, and he could be among up to 15 players to seal their departure in the coming months.

Manchester United swooped in for Amrabat during the final hours of the summer transfer window by reaching an agreement which would see him head to the Premier League on an initial loan deal which includes an option to turn it into a permanent move for a combined total of up to £30million.

But the £65,000-per-week defensive midfielder has struggled to make a telling impact in his new surroundings and been limited to just 313 minutes of domestic action ahead of this weekend's trip to Goodison Park.

Sofyan Amrabat's senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Fiorentina 107 1 1 29 0 Utrecht 54 1 10 10 0 Hellas Verona 34 1 2 10 2 Feyenoord 33 2 2 6 0 Club Brugge 30 1 0 5 0 Manchester United 10 0 0 3 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

However, Amrabat is not the only recent arrival to have struggled as Mason Mount, who completed a £60million switch from Chelsea after a lengthy battle for his signature, has also failed to meet expectations since linking up with ten Hag's charges.

Although the England international was handed a £250,000-per-week contract as Manchester United lured him away from west London, transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Mount has been a waste of money so far.

Antony has endured a season to forget, having been given a leave of absence by the Red Devils as he was forced to contend with a police investigation in his homeland of Brazil and failed to register a single goal contribution.

The barren run of form and troubles off the pitch come after ten Hag showed a lot of faith in the winger by forking out up to £86million in order to ensure he followed him to Manchester United from Eredivisie giants Ajax last year.

Jones believes ten Hag showed his ruthless edge by omitting Amrabat, Mount and Antony - who is on a contract worth £200,000-per-week at Old Trafford - from the starting line-up as Manchester United beat Luton Town in their final fixture before the international break.

But the respected journalist is confident that Amrabat will not be out of the first XI for an extensive period as the Red Devils aim to string a positive run of results together.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"They are three players that ten Hag wanted and they are three players that can't get into a starting line-up against Luton. "Ten Hag must be disappointed in the levels that he is seeing from these guys, considering that he spoke highly of them on the back of their signings. "But what it does tell you is that he is willing to be ruthless. He won't just play people for the sake of playing them, and he is willing to make tough decisions. I can't believe that Amrabat can stay out of the team regularly."

Ten Hag involved in bust-up with Varane

Bayern Munich have set their sights on landing Raphael Varane during the January transfer window, according to the Daily Mail, as they want to profit from the 2018 World Cup winner's relationship with ten Hag breaking down.

The report suggests the central defender, who has made 75 appearances in a Manchester United shirt, is wanted by the reigning Bundesliga champions in a £25million deal after he held showdown talks with the Dutch tactician as a result of being overlooked for the derby defeat to Manchester City last month.

But Varane's salary demands could prove to be a major stumbling block for Bayern as the France international is currently on a contract worth £340,000-per-week at Old Trafford, which places him among the Red Devils' top earners.

Admirers are circling after he has failed to make a Premier League start since the narrow defeat to Crystal Palace in September, with the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans getting the nod at the heart of the backline instead.

Despite no longer being at the forefront of ten Hag's plans, it has emerged that the ex-Ajax chief is intending to block a January move as he would prefer to sanction Varane's exit at the end of the season, while he is eager to head to Italy or Saudi Arabia instead of returning to former employers Real Madrid.