Respected journalist Dean Jones understands that Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag will welcome the fresh investment.

Ratcliffe is in the driving seat to reach an agreement with the Glazer family after Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani withdrew from the bidding process.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag 'will be relieved' at Sir Jim Ratcliffe edging towards coming in as a minority owner at Old Trafford for a key reason, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils' takeover saga appears to be nearing its end after the Glazer family put the club on the market when they began a 'process to explore strategic alternatives' 11 months ago.

Ratcliffe is confident of securing a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United after tabling a bid worth in the region of £1.3billion, according to The Guardian, with the Red Devils' board expected to vote on whether to accept his offer in the coming days.

The Ineos billionaire is in line to take control of the club's football operations, which is likely to go down well within the fanbase as it would result in the Glazer family playing less of a key role behind the scenes.

Ratcliffe altered his stance after it emerged earlier this month that he was considering buying a minority stake in Manchester United, having been unable to reach an agreement with the current hierarchy when he and bidding rival Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani launched several proposals.

The 70-year-old is seeking 25 per cent of the Red Devils' shares - which would be reached by acquiring chunks of both the Glazers' stake and the stock publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange in equal proportion - but his proposal falls short of the American family's valuation as they were initially holding out for £1.5billion due to valuing the club at a total fee of £6billion.

Ratcliffe is in pole position to eventually reach a compromise thanks to Sheikh Jassim withdrawing from the process to buy Manchester United after his final bid, for 100 per cent control, stood at £5billion.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that a positive end to negotiations are in sight as Ratcliffe, who officially became the second-wealthiest person in Britain thanks to his near-£30billion fortune earlier this year, and the Glazers feel a deal can be done.

Manchester United's record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

Jones believes that ten Hag will be encouraged by the fact Ratcliffe is nearing an agreement with the Glazers as it means there could be fresh investment ahead of the January transfer window opening for business.

The reputable reporter feels the Dutch tactician will see it as a valuable chance to get targets through the door and develop close ties with an incoming board member who will be crucial in taking Manchester United forward.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Now that we've hopefully got this sorted properly before the January window, and certainly before next summer's transfer window, I think Erik ten Hag will be relieved. "I think he'll see this as an opportunity to forge a relationship with somebody that is important to building the bond between the management and the fanbase. But he will also want to get a very, very clear understanding of what he can seek to do in terms of recruiting players that are actually going to change the levels of what his team is capable of. "Manchester United have obviously been miles off it in terms of actually competing for silverware. They've improved under ten Hag, but not to the extent that they're ever going to get into the title race again. Ten Hag will just want to know how far he can dream, and how far he can push this team and when."

What are Ratcliffe's plans for Man United?

Ratcliffe has set his sights on expanding Old Trafford's capacity to 90,000, according to The Times, if he is successful with his offer to buy a quarter of Manchester United's shares.

The report suggests a need to upgrade and potentially expand the Theatre of Dreams is understood to have been a significant part of negotiations, with the stadium requiring urgent modernisation, and Ineos' involvement will accelerate those plans thanks to funds being set aside.

Reliable journalist Jacobs, who has been following the Manchester United takeover situation closely, recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ratcliffe would still look to secure full control of the Red Devils further down the line and he will not stop at clinching a 25 per cent stake.

But it could still be an extensive period before Ratcliffe is welcomed onto the club's board as his proposal remains entirely dependent on outlining a genuine path to majority ownership, which will require lengthy negotiations with the Glazers.

The Americans won control of Manchester United when they took their shares up to 70 per cent by buying out Irish racing tycoons JP McManus and John Magnier in a £790million deal 18 years ago, but large sections of the fanbase are desperate for them to walk away from Old Trafford.

Supporters gathered in their numbers to protest against the Glazers before the Premier League win over Brentford earlier this month, with banners pleading for a full sale instead of them remaining at the club.