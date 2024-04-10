Highlights Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is edging towards remaining at the helm after showing promising traits by offering opportunities to up-and-coming talent.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been unable to identify a successor who would guarantee success since becoming a co-owner of the Red Devils.

Members of the hierarchy have sympathy for ten Hag after he has been forced to deal with difficult situations involving key figures in the dressing room.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will 'stay for now' and begin making preparations for next season as he has impressed new members of the Old Trafford hierarchy with his ability to nurture up-and-coming talent in the midst of speculation over his future, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Red Devils entered a new era in February, when Sir Jim Ratcliffe took control of football operations after completing his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club following lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family, and new voices behind the scenes has led to uncertainty over whether a managerial change could be made.

The INEOS chief executive has informed ten Hag that the top priority for the remainder of the season is to seal qualification for the Champions League, but Manchester United are currently 11 points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, and he is in line to hold discussions over whether he will remain in the hot-seat in the summer.

Ten Hag Set for Stay of Execution Amid Lack of Alternative Options

Dutchman on course to remain in charge as Ratcliffe fails to pinpoint ideal replacement

Ratcliffe and other key decision-makers are continuing to monitor ten Hag's situation and Manchester United's performances on the pitch, according to GMS sources, but he is in line to remain in the hot-seat in the meantime and begin preparing for the 2024/25 campaign even though there is a threat of him eventually being axed.

It is understood that the Dutch tactician, who is on a contract worth £9million-per-year, is becoming increasingly likely to remain in the hot-seat as - in a fresh twist - INEOS have failed to discover an obvious replacement who is available and would guarantee success if they are handed the managerial reins ahead of the first full campaign with fresh impetus behind the scenes.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United remain very happy with the way ten Hag has improved and nurtured young talent, with his philosophy allowing the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho to become regular members of the starting line-up over the course of the campaign despite having the likes of Casemiro and Antony among his options.

Kobbie Mainoo's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Casemiro Kobbie Mainoo Casemiro Pass completion percentage 84.0 81.7 Shots on target percentage 57.1 21.4 Percentage of dribblers tackled 48.3 43.7 Interceptions 1.19 0.80 Goals 0.13 0.07 Statistics correct as of 10/04/2024

Ratcliffe has ensured that every match has been analysed in great detail since heading into the boardroom as he has been eager to understand how ten Hag's vision is working and what would change if he had a fully fit squad and upgraded problem positions in the fast-approaching summer transfer window.

There is also an awareness that the former Ajax head coach has been forced to contend with some difficult situations during his Manchester United reign, including having a toxic relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, and Antony and Mason Greenwood being involved in investigations off the pitch.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has a points-per-game ratio of 1.80 in the Premier League, having led Manchester United to 38 wins over the course of 69 top flight fixtures

Potter Interested in Replacing Ten Hag at Old Trafford Helm

Former Chelsea chief would be keen to hold talks if a change is made

Although ten Hag is currently in line to remain at the Manchester United helm, GMS sources were recently told that Graham Potter would be interested in heading into the Old Trafford dugout if the opportunity arises after spending 12 months away from management.

The 48-year-old would be keen to return to the Premier League as the Red Devils' new boss, having been seeking a fresh challenge since being sacked by Chelsea in April 2023, but he is keeping his options open and also has a close eye on the possibility of the Borussia Dortmund job coming up.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Potter is on Manchester United's radar as Ratcliffe was interested in luring him into the Nice hot-seat due to impressing during his Brighton & Hove Albion reign, and he has remained in INEOS' sights.

