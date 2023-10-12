Highlights Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is set to have one-on-one talks with Casemiro to discuss his recent performances.

The defensive midfielder has already been sent off during the early stages of the campaign and was hauled off at half-time against Brentford last week.

Casemiro joined in a £70million switch from Real Madrid and is the Red Devils' highest earner.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is preparing to hold 'one-on-one talks' with Casemiro and the discussions could lead to a crucial decision being made at Old Trafford, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although the Red Devils returned to winning ways when they came from behind to beat Brentford last week, courtesy of a stoppage time brace from Scott McTominay, it only came after they had already made the club's worst start to a domestic season since 1989.

Latest news

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen, speaking to ESPN via MailOnline, has insisted that Casemiro's best days are behind him as he is struggling to match the intensity ten Hag is looking for and adjustments to the pace of the Premier League have been difficult.

Although the Brazil international has made 11 appearances since the new season got underway in August, he has already picked up one red card - in the Champions League group stage defeat to Galatasaray earlier this month - and was substituted at half-time as the Red Devils went in search of a way back into the clash with Brentford last Saturday.

Ten Hag has revealed that he replaced Casemiro with Christian Eriksen midway through the Premier League contest as he 'wanted more football' after seeing his side fall a goal behind to Thomas Frank's Bees, while former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor described his performance as 'bad'.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the defensive midfielder has reached his 'lowest ebb', with his downturn in form creating a significant problem for his manager.

Casemiro, who joined in a £70million switch from La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid as ten Hag prepared for his first season at the helm last year, is currently at the top of Manchester United's wage bill thanks to being on a contract worth £350,000-per-week.

But statistics highlight that the South American, who made 51 appearances in his debut campaign at Old Trafford, needs to pick up his game if he wants to help the Red Devils turn their season around.

Casemiro's statistical averages vs his Manchester United teammates this season Output Squad rank Tackles per game 2.6 1st Aerial duels won per game 1.6 2nd Fouls per game 1.4 2nd Average passes per game 53.8 3rd Shots per game 1.9 4th Clearances per game 2.0 =6th Match rating 6.79 8th Pass success rate percentage 82.8 =16th All statistics according to WhoScored

Jacobs has hinted that Casemiro could drop out of Manchester United's preferred starting line-up ahead of their trip to Sheffield United on October 21 as he is preparing to hold discussions with ten Hag over his recent performances.

The respected journalist believes McTominay could be in line to come into the first XI as a result of the 31-year-old's conversation with the Dutch tactician.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"He is very well-liked at the club. But if you ask him to fulfil a new role, change something or train a different way, there will still be some pushback. That's not because there is necessarily tension or friction, but just because that's how established, elite-level players work. "They've had success all their lives while often doing things one way, and Casemiro spent so long at Real Madrid that he is probably not going to dramatically change that. "I think what ten Hag will do, as I understand it, is hold some one-on-one talks with Casemiro to understand what's happening this season and find a solution. That solution, after the international break, may involve a few more minutes for Scott McTominay."

Read more: Comparing Casemiro's stats for Man United last season to his numbers this term

£200k-a-week Man United star threatens to quit

Harry Maguire has conceded that he will be left with little option but to seek a January exit from Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail, if it is clear that he will only remain a bit-part player under ten Hag.

The central defender, who was stripped of the captaincy by the Dutch tactician during the summer, has fallen down the pecking order since there was a change in the dugout, and he is keen to secure regular game time ahead of potentially featuring for England at Euro 2024.

Maguire was wanted by West Ham United during the summer transfer window, and a £30million fee was agreed with Manchester United, but the east Londoners pulled out of the deal after growing frustrated at a dispute over a £7million payoff holding up the potential switch.

It resulted in the 30-year-old remaining on the Red Devils' books, but he has been restricted to just 206 minutes of action due to clearly not being in the forefront of ten Hag's plans.

Reputable journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Maguire - along with teammates Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial - is being viewed as an outsider after failing to win the former Ajax chief over since his arrival in the Premier League.

Having joined in a £80million switch from Leicester City during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign, Maguire is currently on a contract worth £200,000-per-week despite being starved of regular action.