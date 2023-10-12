Highlights Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag may make an eye-catching decision involving Marcus Rashford ahead of facing Sheffield United.

The Red Devils' academy graduate committed his long-term future to the club by penning a new five-year contract during the summer.

But Rashford has struggled to reach the standards he set last season, having only found the back of the net once this time around.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could make a 'big decision' involving Old Trafford favourite Marcus Rashford as he prepares to face Sheffield United after the international break, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although the Red Devils ended a barren run of form by picking up three points against Brentford last weekend, the victory was not convincing as it came courtesy of two stoppage time goals from Scott McTominay.

Although Rashford handed Manchester United a major boost when he ended speculation over his future by penning a new five-year contract during the summer, according to Sky Sports, he has failed to rediscover the deadly form he enjoyed last season.

The Red Devils' academy graduate went into the current campaign full of confidence, having found the back of the net 30 times and provided a further 11 assists for his teammates during the 2022/23 term, but he has not been able to deliver similar numbers this time around.

Rashford has only got his name on the scoresheet once, with that solitary goal coming during the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal last month, while he has been substituted in each of Manchester United's last three fixtures against Crystal Palace, Galatasaray and Brentford.

But Rasmus Hojlund, who joined the Red Devils in a £72million switch from Italian side Atalanta during the summer transfer window, has backed his £300,000-per-week teammate to redisover his best form after an underwhelming start to the campaign.

The Denmark international has described Rashford as 'world-class' and admitted that the duo have been working hard at Carrington to build a fruitful partnership.

Respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that there is a lot of pressure on the 25-year-old's shoulders as Manchester United are relying on him to produce the goods in their quest to turn their season around.

Manchester United's highest earners Casemiro £350,000-per-week Raphael Varane £340,000-per-week Marcus Rashford £300,000-per-week Mason Mount £250,000-per-week Jadon Sancho £250,000-per-week Anthony Martial £250,000-per-week All figures according to Capology

While Jones is expecting Rashford to be in Manchester United's starting line-up for their clash with Sheffield United on October 21, he believes ten Hag will have to consider dropping the winger if his lack of end product is not rectified.

The reputable journalist feels the break from domestic action may have come at the perfect time for the England international as he could build confidence by putting in eye-catching performances for Gareth Southgate's side when they face Australia in a friendly and attempt to book their place at Euro 2024 by overcoming Italy.

When asked whether Rashford could be forced to contend with a place on the bench against Sheffield United, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I'd be very surprised if he did leave him out because it would be such a big decision, but he is going to have to consider it soon. "The international break might be a good thing, so let's see how Gareth Southgate decides to use Rashford over the course of the next two games and what those matches bring out of him. Either his confidence improves, if he gets a goal or two, or it could drop even further if he was to miss a sitter or not even be picked by Southgate. "We'll see where we are with him once we come out the other end of this international window, but Rashford was subbed off for the third game running against Brentford and he is just not the player we know he is capable of being. "Ten Hag, again, has to put the pieces together and figure out why he can't unlock the full version of Marcus Rashford."

Will Rashford be dropped to the bench vs Sheffield United?

Ten Hag is expected to persist with Rashford in the starting line-up as, according to Transfermarkt, he has been in the first XI for all of Manchester United's Premier League fixtures this season despite his decreasing number of goals.

He has still been among the Red Devils' best performers even though there has been a lack of end product, with WhoScored handing him a 6.90 average match rating which has only been surpassed by three teammates within the dressing room.

Manchester United are also refusing to call upon Jadon Sancho after he has been ordered to train separately at Carrington, while it is understood that he will not be welcomed back into the first-team picture until he makes an apology for his public outburst at ten Hag.

The former Borussia Dortmund man riled the Dutch tactician by claiming he has been made a scapegoat in a social media post which has since been deleted, resulting in him being limited to just 76 minutes of action this term and failing to make a matchday squad since August 26.

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sancho is very likely to leave Manchester United at the turn of the year after refusing to apologise for the bust-up, and that could play into Rashford's hands as he looks to remain one of the first names on the team sheet.