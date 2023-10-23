Highlights Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho and boss Erik ten Hag are refusing to settle their differences behind the scenes.

Uncertainty over the England international's future has resulted in Borussia Dortmund and Juventus exploring a potential January deal.

Sancho has been starved of game time since claiming he has been made a scapegoat in a now-deleted social media post

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho needs to seal his Old Trafford exit as he is the reason for 'tension brewing behind the scenes', but The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker has told GIVEMESPORT that he could force the Red Devils into making a 'ridiculous' decision as they seek a buyer.

Although the Premier League giants forked out £73million in order to lure the winger away from Bundesliga title challengers Borussia Dortmund two years ago, he has not lived up to expectations and fallen down the pecking order following a public rift with boss Erik ten Hag.

Sancho, who has been restricted to just 76 minutes of action this season and failed to make a matchday squad since August 26, has been heavily linked with bringing the curtain down on his Manchester United career when the transfer window reopens in January.

Sancho exit strategy being explored after ten Hag decision

Ten Hag believes his relationship with Sancho is beyond repair, according to the Mirror, and the Dutch tactician has challenged Manchester United to negotiate an exit strategy ahead of the winter window opening for business at the turn of the year.

The report suggests the decision has come after the England international, who headed to Old Trafford after chalking up 114 goal contributions during his times on Dortmund's books, was banished from the first-team dressing room until a formal apology is made for his public outburst.

Sancho has not been in ten Hag's plans since claiming he has been made a scapegoat in a now-deleted social media post, which resulted in him initially being ordered to train separately at Carrington, and it has led to suitors circling ahead of potentially looking to strike a mid-season deal with Manchester United.

Jadon Sancho's season-by-season club career Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards 2017/18 12 1 4 0 0 2018/19 43 13 20 3 0 2019/20 44 20 20 2 0 2020/21 38 16 20 1 0 2021/22 38 5 3 0 0 2022/23 41 7 3 0 0 2023/24 3 0 0 0 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Former club Dortmund are preparing to offer the 23-year-old the chance to seal a return to Signal Iduna Park if the financial parameters of a January deal are right, with a short-term loan until the end of the campaign being the most likely option, but his wages are expected to be a difficult obstacle to overcome.

Juventus are also interested in acquiring Sancho's services for the remainder of the season, with the Serie A title-chasers and Dortmund contacting his representatives ahead of a possible switch.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Manchester City academy product has 'his own reasons' for refusing to apologise to ten Hag, but it has created a tense atmosphere behind the scenes and he is set to embark on a fresh challenge.

Tucker believes Manchester United need to prioritise sanctioning Sancho's departure as he is causing friction within the dressing room and around the training ground.

But the host fears it will be difficult to offload the wide-man due to his hefty wages, which could result in the Red Devils being left with little option but to pay a proportion of his salary despite moving onto pastures new.

Tucker told GIVEMESPORT:

"There is tension brewing behind the scenes, and it's not good for anybody. Sancho has been here for two years, but I don't think I can remember a single game where he has been man of the match or really done much apart from the Liverpool game last year when he scored a good goal to start our winning run. "That was a good moment for him but, after two years, you would expect so much more from a player that has that much potential, so he can go. "The only problem is what club is going to want to come and buy a player on £350,000-a-week, who hasn't performed for two years and has had behavioural issues throughout his career? I'm not sure, unless Manchester United do some sort of cut-price deal where we end up paying half of his wages. "But that would be ridiculous, really. We shouldn't be paying Sancho to play for somebody else. I want him to go and, to be honest, I don't mind it in whichever way he goes out now."

Frontrunner for Man United sporting director job emerges

Paul Mitchell is in line to become Manchester United's new sporting director, according to the Telegraph, as potential new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to bring in a fresh face to play a leading role in the club's recruitment drive.

The report suggests the 42-year-old, who has been searching for a fresh challenge since leaving Ligue 1 side Monaco earlier this year, is the early frontrunner for the job after Dave Brailsford has spoken to a number of candidates over the last 12 months in his position as Team Ineos' director of sport.

Lawyers are continuing to work on the final details of Ratcliffe's £1.4billion proposal to secure a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United, which may not be completed ahead of the January transfer window opening for business, but he is still putting plans in place.

The Ineos chief executive has placed Mitchell at the top of his list of contenders for the sporting director role, leading to uncertainty over what the future holds for John Murtough after the billionaire was unimpressed when he visited Old Trafford earlier this year despite the current board members being happy with the football director and new chief executive Richard Arnold's influence.

It is understood that Mitchell already has a good relationship with Ratcliffe and, having developed a strong reputation during stints at the likes of Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig, he would head to Manchester United with plenty of pedigree.

Respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils' pursuit of Mitchell could become the club's next big storyline, while his appointment would also end speculation over ten Hag's future due to he and Ratcliffe being admirers of the former Ajax chief.