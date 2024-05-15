Highlights Manchester United are not in line to appoint Thomas Frank as Erik ten Hag's potential successor despite gaining admirers from Old Trafford.

The Brentford chief already has an existing relationship with the Red Devils' new co-owners INEOS after attending Sir Dave Brailsford's birthday dinner.

Respected journalist Dean Jones understands that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has spoken to numerous figures to determine the best way forward for Manchester United.

Manchester United are 'very unlikely' to hand Brentford boss Thomas Frank the opportunity to replace Erik ten Hag in the Old Trafford dugout, but journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils' new-look hierarchy have 'sounded out' numerous figures as they prepare to make a final decision on whether to make a change in the hot-seat.

The Premier League giants entered a new era in February, when INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club and took control of football operations following lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family, and he has wasted no time in stamping his authority.

Newly-appointed technical director Jason Wilcox has been running the rule over whether ten Hag deserves to keep his job after falling short of securing Champions League qualification for next season, leading to speculation over who could be in line to replace the Dutchman at the helm.

Frank has been pinpointed as a strong contender for the Manchester United job if Ratcliffe and other key members of the boardroom decide to axe ten Hag in the coming weeks, according to the Telegraph, as the Brentford chief has gained admirers at Old Trafford thanks to his work in west London.

The report suggests that the Danish tactician, who has been in charge of the Red Devils' Premier League rivals since being handed the reins in October 2018, already has an existing relationship with INEOS thanks to attending director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford's 60th birthday dinner in March.

Frank, who has vast amounts of top flight experience and has steered Brentford away from a potential relegation dogfight, is currently on a contract which ties him down to the Gtech Community Stadium until the summer of 2027, meaning Manchester United will have to part with a compensation package if they make their move.

Thomas Frank's managerial record in the Premier League compared to Erik ten Hag Thomas Frank Erik ten Hag Matches 113 74 Won 38 39 Drawn 30 12 Lost 45 23 Goals for 160 110 Goals against 163 99 Points-per-game 1.27 1.74 Statistics correct as of 14/05/2024

It is understood that Kieran McKenna, who has masterminded Ipswich Town's promotion to the Premier League, has also been contacted about the possibility of taking over from ten Hag and heading back to familiar surroundings after previously being a member of the coaching staff.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thomas Frank has only enjoyed one victory in six attempts against Manchester United during his managerial career, although that occasion was a 4-0 thumping of Erik ten Hag's side in August 2022

Dean Jones - Ratcliffe Sounding Out Various Personnel to Determine Best Way Forward

Although Jones understands that Frank, 50, has caught the Manchester United hierarchy's eye thanks to making Brentford Premier League regulars, it is increasingly unlikely that he will be tasked with replacing ten Hag as the leap from his current employers is seen as being too extreme.

The respected journalist is aware that Ipswich chief McKenna finds himself in a similar situation, amid additional links to Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Gary O'Neil, and co-owner Ratcliffe has been speaking to various figures to determine the best way forward for the Red Devils.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"There is admiration for Thomas Frank at Manchester United, but I think we have to put our foot on the ball and realise that their new figures of power have been going through such an extensive process to make sure they have the best understanding of the game in its current state that they have spoken to and sounded out a lot of voices in the football world. "Don’t forget it was not long ago that Gary O’Neil was being talked about as a candidate. We are also getting some people reporting Kieran McKenna could take over now. "It’s very difficult to know where Manchester United would turn if they sack Erik ten Hag, and I do believe that Frank has attributes that are impressive. But it is a big leap to go from Brentford to managing Manchester United, and it is very unlikely. "It is a similar story with Ipswich and McKenna, even though he is obviously known at the club."

Bayern Munich Eager to Land Fernandes

Bayern Munich have set their sights on luring Bruno Fernandes away from Manchester United, according to the Independent, and the Bundesliga heavyweights are confident of being able to tempt the Portugal international to the Allianz Arena due to increasing amounts of frustration in his current surroundings.

The report suggests that Ratcliffe could be open to cashing in on the Red Devils' captain - who sealed a move from Sporting in a deal worth up to £67.7million in January 2020 - due to fears of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, while he is desperate to win major trophies in the prime of his career.

But reputable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Fernandes is low on the list of squad members that Manchester United want to sell ahead of next season, despite being in danger of breaking spending regulations, meaning Bayern Munich could face a battle to reach an agreement.

