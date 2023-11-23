Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe is on the verge of officially acquiring a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United after a lengthy process involving the Glazer family.

The INEOS chief executive had been looking to head into the Old Trafford boardroom before November 23, but that has not come to fruition.

Ratcliffe is set to part with £1.3billion in order to play a pivotal role in the future running of Manchester United.

Manchester United will not make a formal announcement confirming that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has acquired a minority stake until next week 'at the earliest', and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT why the deal will not go through in the next 24 hours.

The Red Devils were put on the market by the Glazers 12 months ago, when it emerged that they were 'commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives', but the American family are still in the hot-seat after lengthy negotiations with various interested parties.

Although Ratcliffe appears to be in line to secure a 25 per cent stake after reaching a £1.3billion agreement in October, having initially failed with several other offers, he is being forced to play the waiting game before heading into the boardroom.

Man United fail to meet Ratcliffe deadline

An official announcement confirming Ratcliffe has acquired a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United is not expected to come before next week, according to the Telegraph, despite his wish to rubber-stamp the deal before the United States celebrated Thanksgiving on November 23.

The report suggests that John Murtough is still expecting to play a role in the transition under the 71-year-old, despite uncertainty over his position as football director after Richard Arnold decided to step down from his chief executive role.

But Ratcliffe's pending arrival could cause issues for Manchester United as they aim to return to their glory days as it could result in the Red Devils being banned from next season's Champions League if Nice - another club owned by the billionaire - also qualify for Europe's elite competition and finish higher in their domestic division.

It is understood that there are also growing fears that delaying his arrival onto the board will lead to boss Erik ten Hag's plans for the January window being ruined, with there being a lack of time to get funds into place.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ratcliffe and INEOS are 'absolutely stunned' by some of the deals the Glazers have sanctioned during their reign, which could lead to them being more cautious when it comes to backing the Dutch tactician in the market.

Jacobs has ruled out the possibility of Ratcliffe being announced as a minority shareholder at Manchester United before ten Hag's side head to Goodison Park to take on Everton this weekend, with Thanksgiving festivities in the United States meaning the deal will not be sealed ahead of next week.

The respected journalist understands that there are a number of reasons as to why the agreement has not been ratified at this stage, but he insists that the INEOS chief executive will be heading to Old Trafford shortly.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"There will be nothing now until, at the earliest, next week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The hope at the Ratcliffe end was to try and push it through before Thanksgiving, but now time has run out. "I wouldn't necessarily call it a delay because it's played out so publicly that every single time-frame ends up being almost viewed as a hard deadline when takeovers are always more fluid. These little delays, if you want to call them that or shiftings of the time-frame, are relatively normal. It's still a case of when, not if Ratcliffe comes in. "There can be all manner of reasons why an announcement doesn't happen on the most optimistic time-frame. Sometimes it can just be legalities. Sometimes it can just be the final aspects of negotiation. Sometimes it can be down to box ticks. Sometimes it can be down to timing as to when all parties actually want it out there. "But because Manchester United are on the New York Stock Exchange, the deal has to be 100% ratified before they can make the announcement."

Man United up ante in Griezmann hunt

Manchester United are willing to triple Antoine Griezmann's wages and trigger the release clause written into his Atletico Madrid contract, according to Spanish sources, after setting their sights on winning the race for his signature despite Saudi Arabia or the United States initially appearing to be his most likely destination if he leaves the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The report suggests the Red Devils have already sent officials to hold discussions with the representatives of the forward, who has found the back of the net 12 times in 16 appearances this season, and he could be bought for less than £22million.

Antoine Griezmann's senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Atletico Madrid 357 169 77 46 2 Real Sociedad 202 52 18 30 0 Barcelona 102 35 17 9 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Reputable reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that tempting Griezmann to Old Trafford would be 'a hell of a statement' as Ratcliffe aims to stamp his authority during the early stages of his tenure behind the scenes.

But the 2018 World Cup winner is fully focused on maintaining his impressive form for Atletico and is not pushing for a move after also rejecting the opportunity to pocket a lucrative contract by heading to the Saudi Pro League in June, meaning Manchester United are facing an uphill battle.