Highlights Manchester United's Tyrell Malacia has suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee injury and has been forced to undergo a second operation.

The Netherlands international used painkilling injections to enable him to get through his first season at Old Trafford.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes Malacia's time on the sidelines emphasises that Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is being forced to contend with a difficult situation.

Manchester United have been handed a fresh 'blow' after Tyrell Malacia has suffered a setback in his recovery from injury, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why it should lead to sympathy for boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Malacia became the first signing of the Dutch tactician's reign when he sealed a £14.7million switch from Eredivisie side Feyenoord last year, but he has been forced to spend the entirety of the campaign on the sidelines.

Although ten Hag responded by sealing the loan arrival of Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham Hotspur during the final hours of the summer transfer window, which does not include an option to be turned into a permanent agreement, he is now facing even longer without Malacia being in contention for a place in the matchday squad.

Malacia injury timescale emerges

Malacia has been ruled out of action until early next year after being forced to undergo a second operation in a bid to recover from a knee injury, according to MailOnline, and it has led to him following a rehabilitation programme at Manchester United's Carrington training complex.

The report suggests the 24-year-old, whose last Red Devils appearance came in the 2-1 win over Fulham on the final day of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, struggled with the issue throughout his first season on the club's books and was only able to continue playing thanks to taking painkilling injections.

It is understood that Malacia's second operation was a success, after initially going under the knife during the summer, and he will now turn his attentions towards returning to the forefront of ten Hag's plans when he has made a full recovery.

How Tyrell Malacia performed for Manchester United during the 2022/23 campaign Appearances 39 Goals 0 Assists 0 Yellow cards 9 Sent off 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Although the Netherlands international was initially given an opportunity to spend some time in his homeland after being forced onto crutches, he returned to Manchester prior to sustaining the setback in his rehabilitation.

Malacia stepped up his recovery by heading to Carrington to get involved in some light training in October, leading to an expectation that he would return to contention within a month, but the decision was made to undergo surgery for a second time in a bid to rectify the long-standing problem.

The left-back, whose £75,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2026, is set to miss key Premier League clashes against the likes of Liverpool, West Ham United and Aston Villa - along with the final Champions League group stage encounter with Bayern Munich - due to remaining on the treatment table.

Jones believes the requirement for Malacia to go under the knife for a second time in quick succession is a serious concern for Manchester United as it means ten Hag's options at full-back will remain limited over the course of the coming weeks.

The respected reporter feels the former Ajax chief has been forced to contend with some poor luck during his time at the Old Trafford helm, and the fanbase should take into consideration that he is attempting to guide the Red Devils through a tricky period.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It's definitely a blow for Malacia to be having a setback. We all talk about the pressure that ten Hag is constantly under, but you've got to have some sympathy for the fact he never has a full squad available to him. "He has never had a first-choice XI or, deeper than that, available to him. I know he wouldn't really consider Malacia to be first-choice in a starting XI, but even having the potential to bring him in would be nice."

Dressing room turning against Ten Hag

Ten Hag is battling to retain the support of his Manchester United players after many have become disillusioned thanks to a poor start to the season, according to ESPN, and there are internal concerns that the mood within the dressing room will only get worse if there is not an upturn in form.

The report suggests the 53-year-old, who was handed the managerial reins at Old Trafford last year, has made some big-names unhappy due to his intense training sessions since the pre-season tour of the United States and cavalier tactics making them weaker when defending their own goal.

Related Freedman and Mitchell in 'dual director of football' claim at Man Utd Manchester United could look to appoint Dougie Freedman and Paul Mitchell in a "dual director of football" role at Old Trafford.

It has emerged that 50 per cent of the Manchester United squad have turned against ten Hag as a result of his refusal to act on concerns raised over his playing style, along with the continued exile of Jadon Sancho.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the ex-Utrecht chief will not hold discussions over a new contract before Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been confirmed as a minority owner of the Red Devils.