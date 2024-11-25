Manchester United star Manuel Ugarte is firmly in the frame to be one of the most important figures under new head coach Ruben Amorim and is poised to return to the starting line-up when Everton head to Old Trafford for their next Premier League clash on Sunday, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having led Sporting to 165 wins from his 231 matches at the helm, the Portuguese tactician got his Red Devils reign underway with a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town last weekend, with Marcus Rashford's early opener being cancelled out by Omari Hutchinson's deflected effort at Portman Road.

Although Ugarte was forced to contend with a place on the bench during the stalemate, he is on course to secure more extensive game time in the coming weeks after being reunited with Amorim thanks to Manchester United parting with more than £10million in order to appoint him as Erik ten Hag's successor.

Ugarte Ready to Bag Red Devils Starting Berth

Uruguay international already aware of Amorim's demands

Ugarte is in line to be among Amorim's most trusted members of the dressing room thanks to featuring under him at Sporting, according to GMS sources, and some figures working behind the scenes are expecting the summer recruit to become his 'brain on the pitch' due to already having an understanding of the Manchester United chief's demands.

The defensive midfielder made 85 appearances under the tactician during their time together at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, prior to joining Ligue 1 heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain, meaning he is aware of how to implement ideas which are key to ensuring the new-look system works.

GMS sources have been informed that Ugarte is set to regain a place in Manchester United's starting line-up when Everton visit Old Trafford in the coming days, which will come after a Europa League encounter with Bodo/Glimt, and he is poised to be enlisted as one of Amorim's most important figures in the dressing room.

The Red Devils eventually managed to land the 23-year-old in a deal worth close to £51million following lengthy negotiations with PSG during the summer transfer window, and he is eager to profit from the managerial change by making himself one of the first names on the team sheet.

Ugarte was named among the substitutes for Amorim's first clash against Ipswich due to his condition after returning from international duty with Uruguay, GMS sources have learned, but he is spoken about internally as a very influential member of Manchester United's squad as they aim to alter their identity.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manuel Ugarte has been limited to just 320 minutes of Premier League action since his arrival at Manchester United

Ugarte's Energy Can Help Win Midfield Battle

Casemiro or Eriksen will be replaced in line-up by 23-year-old

GMS sources have been told that Ugarte is preparing to displace Casemiro or Christian Eriksen in Amorim's preferred starting line-up as he offers bundles of energy and there is a strong belief that he will improve Manchester United's hopes of taking control of the battle in the middle of the park in future fixtures.

The South American, who penned a five-year contract worth £120,000-per-week when he arrived at Old Trafford during the final stages of the summer transfer window, is ready to take advantage of the fact that the duo have entered the latter years of their respective careers thanks to both being 32.

Amorim is not expected to name Casemiro and Eriksen as his pairing in the centre of midfield on a regular basis after they were unable to guide Manchester United to three points at Ipswich, GMS sources understand, and there were concerns after the hosts enjoyed sustained spells of possession.

Ten Hag's failure to fully integrate Ugarte became a serious worry within the Red Devils' boardroom, GMS sources recently revealed, and his successor is being viewed as the perfect head coach to make sure he can live up to his full potential following his big-money arrival from PSG.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 25/11/2024