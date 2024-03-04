Highlights Manchester United minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has held off making a final decision on whether to axe boss Erik ten Hag.

Exploratory discussions have been held with Zinedine Zidane and Graham Potter to discover their interest in replacing the Dutch tactician.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Manchester United have not identified a frontrunner to succeed ten Hag as there is a possibility that he will stay.

Manchester United are mulling over whether to sack boss Erik ten Hag, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that INEOS have not shown a 'clear direction of travel' since becoming minority shareholders at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils entered a new era when Sir Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club was confirmed last month, having already gained approval from the Football Association and Premier League after holding lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family, and he is looking to make his mark after taking control of football operations.

But there is ongoing doubt over whether ten Hag, whose Manchester United contract is due to expire in the summer of 2025, features in the billionaire's long-term plans after he has failed to oversee a Premier League title charge and fell a significant distance behind Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal.

Ten Hag struggling to win over Ratcliffe in bid to save job

Ten Hag is fighting a losing battle to remain in the Manchester United hot-seat, according to the Mirror, after new members of the boardroom have wasted no time in sounding out potential successors due to being disappointed by the possibility of missing out on Champions League qualification.

The report suggests that INEOS chief executive of sport Jean-Claude Blanc has held discussions with former Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane to discover whether he would be interested in replacing the Dutch tactician, whose side have fallen 11 points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa after being condemned to an 11th top flight defeat of the season by rivals Manchester City last weekend.

It is understood that Dan Ashworth - who is being targeted as Manchester United's new sporting director - has also been in talks with Graham Potter over the position as he is admired by Ratcliffe and Sir David Brailsford, but statistics highlight that ten Hag has a better managerial record in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag's managerial record in the Premier League compared to Graham Potter Erik ten Hag Graham Potter Matches 65 141 Won 37 41 Drawn 8 50 Lost 20 50 Goals for 95 152 Goals against 82 169 Points-per-game 1.83 1.23 Statistics correct as of 04/03/2024

Respected reporter Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers chief Julen Lopetegui would be among the leading candidates to replace ten Hag if the new-look hierarchy look to make a change in the dugout as he is desperate to secure a fresh challenge in the Premier League.

Ten Hag is set to hold showdown talks with key figures about his future at the end of the season, with Ratcliffe wanting to consult Brailsford, new chief executive Omar Berrada and potential sporting director Ashworth before making a final decision over whether to offer a contract extension or head in an alternative direction.

But, amid speculation over his future, the 54-year-old has remained defiant and is refusing to give up on his pursuit of qualifying for the Champions League - despite the latest setback at the hands of Manchester City - after bagging a place in Europe's elite club competition has been made a priority by INEOS.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United's derby defeat to Manchester City was Erik ten Hag's 100th match at the helm, and he has registered a 61 per cent win ratio in that time

Ben Jacobs - INEOS have not made final decision over whether to wield the axe

Jacobs understands that Ratcliffe is hopeful of landing Ashworth before holding discussions with other key members of the hierarchy to make a decision over ten Hag's future as he is fearful of sacking the former Ajax head coach and bringing in a successor who does not work well with Manchester United's potential sporting director.

The reputable journalist is aware that a preferred candidate to take charge of the Red Devils has not been identified at this stage, while there is also a possibility that an alteration will not be made in the dugout as the minority shareholder does not have a clear vision due to there being uncertainty over whether a Champions League qualification spot will be secured.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"If you bring in the manager before the sporting director, and that sporting director doesn't like the choice, it's a recipe for disaster. It's also foundationally and strategically backwards. "I think INEOS share a lot of the same values with how Fenway Sports Group operate, in terms of building a project and a model. They see through their due diligence and look at the shortcomings of always changing the manager first and quickly. "I think a lot of these links with other names are premature because nothing has actually been decided, in terms of whether ten Hag is going to stay or there is a leading candidate to replace him. "There is a series of names out there. Everyone knows who the top managers are, and many of them are available, but I don't think - from talking to sources - that there is a clear direction of travel yet."

Getafe ready to hold talks over keeping Greenwood

Getafe are preparing to open discussions with Manchester United about extending Mason Greenwood's stint in Spain, according to The Times, and they are willing to discuss a permanent deal after he has been in impressive form since joining the La Liga outfit on loan during the final stages of the summer transfer window last year.

The report suggests that the Estadio Coliseum-based outfit are desperate to keep the winger, who has found the back of the net seven times and registered a further five assists in his current surroundings, and there is a belief that agreeing another temporary deal could be a simpler solution as they look to find a speedy agreement.

Getafe's hopes of keeping Greenwood beyond the end of his season-long loan have been boosted as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that domestic rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona have not been involved in negotiations with Manchester United despite speculation.

But an alternative stumbling block has been created after Ratcliffe insisted that a fresh decision will be made over the 22-year-old's Old Trafford future in the summer, when he is due to return to the Red Devils, and revealed that a route back into the first-team squad was not out of the question.

