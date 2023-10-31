Highlights Manchester United are in the midst of a disastrous situation after being condemned to another defeat by rivals Manchester City last weekend.

The Red Devils' latest setback came after they had already made their worst start to a domestic season in 34 years.

Erik ten Hag's players questioned his tactics after an Erling Haaland double and Phil Foden effort led to boos coming from the Old Trafford stands.

Manchester United are facing up to the prospect of another 'disaster' at Old Trafford, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT whether boss Erik ten Hag is in danger of the sack.

Having already made their worst start to a domestic season since 1989 thanks to losing four of their opening seven fixtures, the Red Devils were consigned to another defeat last weekend.

Ten Hag's side were swept away by rivals Manchester City, with an Erling Haaland brace and Phil Foden effort consigning them to a 3-0 reverse, putting even more distance between themselves and the Premier League's top four despite spending close to £180million on reinforcements during the summer transfer window.

Ten Hag beginning to lose faith within dressing room

It appears that ten Hag is starting to lose the dressing room as, according to The Sun, some of his tactical decisions against Manchester City left his players dumbfounded and led to an inquest at the final whistle.

The report suggests the Red Devils could not understand why central defender Victor Lindelof was preferred to Sergio Reguilon at left-back, while his decision to start captain Bruno Fernandes in a wide role and leave Antony on the bench - despite forking out £86million to sign him from Ajax last year - was also questioned.

Having returned to the dressing room following their latest setback, it is understood that ten Hag tore into the Manchester United players for their second half performance after initially making them sit in silence and listen to Manchester City celebrating their win on the other side of the tunnel.

The below-par display has resulted in the Dutch tactician criticising his charges in public, claiming he will never be able to make the Red Devils play like his former Ajax side as they are not capable of adjusting to the demands.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United record Matches 76 Won 49 Drawn 8 Lost 19 Goals for 135 Goals against 92 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Ten Hag's position could be under threat as Manchester United have held verbal discussions with Real Madrid chief Carlo Ancelotti's agent ahead of potentially offering him a route back into the Premier League, although he has also received offers from the Brazil and Canada national teams.

Respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former Chelsea and Everton boss could be the perfect fit as the Red Devils look to turn their fortunes around, while sections of the fanbase may be keen to see the alteration in the dugout happen.

Graham Potter has also been identified as a possible candidate to move into the Old Trafford hot-seat when Sir Jim Ratcliffe is officially unveiled as a Manchester United co-owner as sidekick Sir Dave Brailsford is known to be an admirer, but reigning Serie A champions Napoli are keen to hold discussions as well.

Despite being condemned to a seventh defeat of the season by neighbours Manchester City, Jones understands that ten Hag's job is safe for now as the Manchester United hierarchy's backing has not faltered.

But the reputable journalist believes the 53-year-old is leading the Red Devils through another disastrous period, like other managers to have tried their luck since Sir Alex Ferguson's trophy-laden reign came to an end, and he feels it is getting to the stage where supporters do not know what, in particular, they are showing their discontent for.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I'm told he is completely safe in his job at the moment. I don't necessarily know whether that's a great thing, but I also don't think it's a bad thing because who can change this? "We've seen cycle after cycle from David Moyes to Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and now we're here with ten Hag. It doesn't matter who it is, this is always a disaster and there are always different problems. "People are booing, but I'm not really sure if we know what the supporters are booing anymore. Are you booing the players? Are you booing the board? Are you booing the manager's decisions? Are you booing the fact that you support this club?"

Man United aiming to seal £40m January deal

Manchester United are interested in landing Nice central defender Jean-Clair Todibo when the January window opens for business, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, with the Red Devils preparing to head to the negotiating table to try their luck.

The Italian journalist suggests ten Hag is an admirer of the Frenchman, who is likely to cost in the region of £40million as his contract still has just shy of four years to run, and pinpointed bolstering his backline as a priority during an internal meeting with the hierarchy last month.

Read more: Man United could now have 'crazy' David De Gea situation

Manchester United initially explored the possibility of acquiring Todibo during the summer, with The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker recently telling GIVEMESPORT that he had been identified as a target while attempting to get Harry Maguire through the exit door.

The Red Devils also made inroads by holding discussions with the 23-year-old's representatives ahead of the September deadline and, although a move failed to come to fruition, he is keen to embark on a fresh challenge at Old Trafford.