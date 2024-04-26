Highlights Manchester United talent Harry Amass may be handed senior minutes for the first time in his career during the final weeks of the campaign.

The 17-year-old has been an unused substitute for the Red Devils' last four matches in all competitions due to a lack of left-back options at boss Erik ten Hag's disposal.

Respected journalist Dean Jones understands that new Manchester United technical director Jason Wilcox is eager to see Amass in action.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could hand teenage starlet Harry Amass his senior debut during the final weeks of the season as journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that new technical director Jason Wilcox needs to decide whether talented youngsters at Old Trafford should be 'considered legitimate squad members' for next term.

The Red Devils have entered a new era as INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe became a co-owner of the club by completing his purchase of a 25 per cent stake, following lengthy negotiations with the Glazer family, and he has wasted no time in making behind-the-scenes changes since heading into the boardroom.

Wilcox has been appointed as Manchester United's technical director after a compensation package was agreed with Championship promotion-chasers Southampton last week, and he is looking to make his mark in his new surroundings by seeking areas where upgrades are needed.

Ten Hag Turning to Amass Amid Lack of Left-Back Options

Amass has been earning rave reviews within Manchester United's academy system as he looks to make the grade, according to the Manchester Evening News, and he was rewarded by retaining his place in ten Hag's matchday squad for the comeback win over relegation-battlers Sheffield United on Wednesday.

The report suggests that the 17-year-old left-back, who has made 20 appearances at youth level this season, has been turned to as a back-up option because Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have remained on the treatment table nursing injuries, while Sergio Reguilon's loan spell from Tottenham Hotspur was cut short during the winter transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luke Shaw has missed 28 matches over the course of the season thanks to muscle injuries, while Tyrell Malacia has failed to make a single appearance since the campaign got underway due to being forced onto the sidelines

Amass has been edging towards making his first-team debut after being named on the bench for Manchester United's last three Premier League fixtures against Liverpool, Bournemouth and Sheffield United, as well as the penalty shoot-out win over Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final.

It is understood that the Red Devils beat domestic rivals Chelsea to the 17-year-old's signature when he joined from Championship outfit Watford during last summer's transfer window, and he has gone on to establish himself as one of the highest-rated teenagers progressing through the club's ranks.

Related Man Utd Think Dan Ashworth Demands are 'Incredible' Dan Ashworth has been a long-term target for Manchester United but a deal is not any closer

Dean Jones - Wilcox Eager for Academy Prospects to be Handed Opportunities

Jones understands that Amass and other youthful talents are on course to be handed game time during the final stages of the campaign as Wilcox is desperate to see them in action before deciding whether they are capable of eventually working their way into the senior squad on a more regular basis.

The transfer insider is aware that the former Manchester City academy manager, who is also assessing ten Hag's credentials ahead of discussions over his future at the end of the season, is keen to determine where money can be saved in the summer window thanks to youngsters having the potential to step up to the plate.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Manchester United are being linked with so many players in so many positions, and it is impossible to actually make as many fixes as they need in the transfer market. "We have seen some fresh young talent on the bench recently, and I expect to see more minutes for these kids in the final weeks of the season because Jason Wilcox and co. need to run their eye over these players in match situations to help make an assessment over whether any of them are close to being considered legitimate squad members for next season. "It might turn out to be better bringing on a new full-back like Harry Amass, for example, rather than going out and buying one. "The core of the team is most important for next season. That means bringing in centre-backs, a solid central midfielder and another forward. I expect that they will try to work around other things."

Red Devils Considering Summer Move for Gutierrez

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Manchester United are contemplating whether to test Girona's resolve with a bid for Miguel Gutierrez as members of the coaching staff have agreed that the addition of a new left-back needs to be prioritised ahead of next season getting underway, but they are facing competition from Arsenal and West Ham United.

Miguel Gutierrez's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Luke Shaw Miguel Gutierrez Luke Shaw Pass completion percentage 85.9 81.9 Percentage of aerial duels won 58.3 56.5 Progressive passes 4.31 4.21 Key passes 1.22 1.21 Interceptions 0.68 0.56 Shots 0.95 0.19 Assists 0.20 0.00 Statistics correct as of 26/04/2024

The Red Devils' pursuit of the 22-year-old is complicated by Premier League rivals also being in the hunt for his signature, while his current employers are run by the same owners as Manchester City thanks to City Football Group acquiring a significant stake in the Spanish club in August 2017.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBref