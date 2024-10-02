Manchester United assistant manager Ruud van Nistelrooy is firmly backing boss Erik ten Hag to turn the Old Trafford giants' fortunes around instead of eyeing the possibility of being installed as his successor in the aftermath of an underwhelming start to the season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Red Devils have been boosted by the news that Bruno Fernandes has avoided a three-match suspension thanks to the red card he picked up during the convincing 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur being overturned on appeal, they are in the bottom half of the Premier League table after struggling to secure wins.

Ten Hag had a 12-month contract extension triggered by Manchester United during the summer, having led them to FA Cup glory at the end of last term, but a worrying run of form has resulted in there being doubts over whether he has a long-term future at the helm as clashes against Porto and Aston Villa loom.

Ten Hag Still Boasts Van Nistelrooy's Support

Assistant manager remaining loyal to fellow Dutchman

Ten Hag has retained the full support of assistant managers van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake following the latest setback against Tottenham, according to GMS sources, and the Dutch tactician has remained calm over his future after being publicly backed last month and keeping his job following an end-of-season review in the summer.

Although the 54-year-old has led the Red Devils to 71 wins from his 123 matches at the helm, early season defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion, Liverpool and Spurs have resulted in the pressure intensifying despite his contract extension pointing towards him being given more time to oversee a return to form.

GMS sources have been informed that van Nistelrooy is staying loyal to ten Hag even though there is a realistic possibility of him being installed as Manchester United's caretaker manager if his fellow Dutchman is axed, but there have been no suggestions within Old Trafford that he is being lined up as a long-term replacement.

Erik ten Hag's managerial statistics compared to Ruud van Nistelrooy Erik ten Hag Ruud van Nistelrooy Matches 560 148 Won 353 76 Drawn 89 33 Lost 118 39 Goals for 1264 310 Goals against 632 201 Statistics correct as of 02/10/2024

The former PSV Eindhoven chief already had a strong bond with the Red Devils' fanbase prior to his arrival in the summer as he scored 150 goals for the club during his playing career, but he is solely focused on the job at hand instead of thinking about the possibility of moving into the hot-seat.

Van Nistelrooy has impressed senior Manchester United figures in one-on-one encounters since returning to familiar surroundings alongside Hake in a move driven by ten Hag, GMS sources have learned, but he is a key ally and has become a bridge between the current boss and members of the squad thanks to his popularity within the dressing room.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: PSV Eindhoven suffered just eight defeats in all competitions during Ruud van Nistelrooy's 50-match reign

Ten Hag Not Facing Two Fixtures to Save Job

Tactician not directly told future plans by Ratcliffe

Ten Hag has entered a key week when Manchester United will face Porto and Aston Villa before the international break, but GMS sources have been told that he has not directly been told by minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe that he has the next two fixtures to prove he deserves to remain in charge.

Having spent in the region of £180million on reinforcements during the transfer window, as they looked to build on clinching silverware last season, the Red Devils have not interviewed any potential successors since the summer and have refrained from making fresh approaches for possible candidates.

The notion that members of the squad already think ten Hag is set to lose his job has been dismissed by Manchester United sources, and there is no suggestion that players want a change to be made even though van Nistelrooy has helped to boost morale behind the scenes at Carrington.

Tottenham's win at Old Trafford has resulted in the former Ajax head coach telling his charges that he wants to see an immediate reaction when they face Porto in the Europa League on Thursday, and there is an understanding that he has been working well with his assistant managers since their move.

GMS recently reported that it is likely that Gareth Southgate and Graham Potter will be contenders to succeed ten Hag if he is sacked, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Thomas Tuchel are not on course to be among the frontrunners after Newcastle United chief Eddie Howe was also discussed as an option during the summer.

