Manchester United have moved to within touching distance of appointing Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim as their new boss after fellow managerial target Xavi refused to entertain the possibility of heading to Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag's successor, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has been in control of football operations since purchasing a 27.7 per cent stake in the Red Devils for £1.25billion in February, chose to wield the axe in the aftermath of the Premier League defeat at the hands of West Ham United last weekend.

Ten Hag guided Manchester United to 72 wins from his 128 matches in the hot-seat, along with Carabao Cup and FA Cup glory, but Amorim is edging towards being installed as the Dutchman's replacement after sporting director Dan Ashworth and chief executive Omar Berrada were tasked with leading the search.

Xavi Not Interested in Bagging Red Devils Job

Spanish tactician rejected possibility of heading to Old Trafford

Manchester United were hit with an early setback when they began their attempts to replace ten Hag as Xavi rejected the possibility of heading to Old Trafford, according to GMS sources, and made it clear that he did not want to be considered as a contender to fill the managerial vacancy.

Although the 44-year-old Spanish tactician has been out-of-work since being sacked by Barcelona in May, where he was on a contract which allowed him to pocket more than £9million-per-year, he is not on course to embark on a fresh challenge in the Premier League for the first time in his career.

GMS sources have been informed that Xavi did not entertain the idea of heading to Manchester United when he was asked whether replacing ten Hag would be of interest, and that decision played a crucial role in Sporting head coach Amorim being pinpointed as the ideal candidate.

Xavi's managerial record compared to Ruben Amorim Xavi Ruben Amorim Matches 239 245 Won 157 175 Drawn 36 34 Lost 46 36 Goals scored 550 540 Goals against 284 215 Statistics correct as of 30/10/2024

The World Cup-winning former midfielder led Barcelona to 91 wins from his 143 matches at the helm - suffering 29 defeats along the way - but was relieved of his duties after being beaten to the La Liga title by arch-rivals Real Madrid and has been carefully plotting his return to the hot-seat.

Xavi decided Manchester United was not the right project for him to consider at this stage as he is taking time to reflect upon his managerial career so far and is keen to wait for the perfect job, GMS sources have learned, while he has doubts over whether he wants to ever work in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Xavi has lifted silverware eight times over the course of his managerial career

Terzic Initially Identified as Alternative Option

Premier League giants earmarked leading out-of-work managers

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United identified Xavi and ex-Borussia Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic as two of the best out-of-work managers on the market and contemplated the prospect of handing them the reins as the hierarchy went in search of taking the club in a new direction following an underwhelming start to the campaign.

The Red Devils have already suffered four Premier League defeats from their opening nine fixtures, while they are still searching for their first win in the Europa League after being forced to settle for draws against Twente, Porto and Fenerbahce during the early stages of the continental competition.

Manchester United's key decision-makers initially earmarked Xavi and Terzic as potential options ahead of making the final decision to sack ten Hag, GMS sources understand, and they were also open to the prospect of attempting to lure them to Old Trafford on a short-term basis.

Related Sky Sports Share ‘Key’ Amorim to Man Utd Update Live on Air Manchester United are looking to quickly broker a deal for Ruben Amorim to come to the Old Trafford helm - with his staff next on their agenda

But the Red Devils are now on the verge of unveiling Amorim as their new chief, although GMS sources recently revealed that they could be forced to fork out in the region of £14million in order to secure his services - along with his coaching staff - instead of waiting for him to complete a 30-day notice period at Sporting.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt