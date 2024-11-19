Manchester United summer recruit Leny Yoro is edging towards making his competitive debut during the early stages of new head coach Ruben Amorim's Old Trafford reign after returning to full training and impressing staff with his attitude during his recovery from a foot injury, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The central defender sealed a switch worth close to £59million from Ligue 1 outfit Lille in July, resulting in him becoming the Red Devils' most expensive acquisition during the transfer window, but an early setback resulted in him being unable to feature before Erik ten Hag was sacked by the hierarchy last month.

Yoro was forced to undergo surgery thanks to sustaining a problem during a pre-season friendly against Premier League rivals Arsenal a matter of days after his arrival at Manchester United, but he is battling to make a lasting impression following Amorim's move into the dugout and the former Sporting chief taking his first training session.

Yoro Caught Eye During Recovery from Injury

Summer signing has shown determination to bounce back

Yoro impressed staff at Manchester United's Carrington training complex with his first-class attitude throughout his recovery from injury, according to GMS sources, while he has also made a lasting impression with his drive to return to action and fight for a place in the forefront of Amorim's plans.

Having seen the Red Devils agree a lucrative fee for his signature, the teenager committed his long-term future to the Premier League giants by penning a five-year contract which allows him to pocket £145,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, and he is desperate to repay the faith shown in him.

GMS sources have been informed that Yoro is being viewed as an excellent fit for Amorim's preferred system as he looks to make his mark by deploying a three-man defence and utilising wing-backs, and he has moved to within touching distance of making his Manchester United bow thanks to returning to full training alongside his teammates.

The Frenchman, who was once described as having the potential to become 'one of the best central defenders' in Europe by former Lille head coach Paulo Fonseca, is battling to overtake the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Yoro has been privately eyeing Manchester United's trip to Arsenal on December 4 as a fixture where he wants to be named in the starting line-up, as GMS sources recently revealed, but he is also likely to get opportunities before travelling to the Emirates Stadium despite Amorim not wanting to rush him back into the fray as he needs to build his match fitness.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Despite being in the early stages of his career, Leny Yoro racked up 2,681 minutes of action in Ligue 1 last season

Yoro Had Chance to Settle While on Sidelines

Red Devils took positives from teenager's spell out of action

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United have taken positives from Yoro's extended period on the treatment table as it has given him more time to settle into his new surroundings on a personal level and understand the culture of the club before making his first competitive appearance.

The 19-year-old arrived at Old Trafford with high expectations, having been on the radar of Real Madrid in the aftermath of winning the Champions League and La Liga last season, but there was also an awareness that patience would be needed for him to adjust to the rigours of the Premier League and a new lifestyle.

Key figures working behind the scenes at Manchester United are adamant that Yoro's absence could be viewed as a blessing in disguise as it has allowed him to immerse himself in the city following his decision to move to England for the first time, GMS sources understand, and he caught the eye with his attitude during his recovery programme.

