Highlights Manchester United have reportedly made a 'big offer' to bring Lille defender Leny Yoro to Old Trafford.

Yoro is a top target for both United and Real Madrid, with the former making a bid close to the £50m valuation.

Everton's Branthwaite is also on Man United's radar, with the club keen to secure young talent for their defence.

Manchester United, amid their pursuit for reinforcements at centre-back, have tabled an offer for Lille starlet Leny Yoro, according to reports, with the Red Devils having to battle it out with none other than Real Madrid for the 18-year-old’s signature.

With Raphael Varane leaving the club this summer and given that last season ended with a negative goal difference of -1, Erik ten Hag’s need to bolster the heart of his back line has never been more pressing.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: 2023/24 was Manchester United’s worst-ever Premier League finish - they concluded the season in eighth with 60 points.

The likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Willy Kambwala were all used more than the club would’ve hoped throughout the 2023/24 campaign. In Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co’s first summer at the club, wholesale changes are to be expected as a result.

Man Utd ‘Table Offer’ for Yoro

Big bid ‘very close’ to Lille’s demands

Back in March, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester United - alongside Los Blancos - had scouted the Lille gem ahead of an all-important summer and now, AS (via SportsWitness), have insisted that the Red Devils are ‘very serious’ about the player.

In the report, it states that the Premier League juggernauts have ‘put a big offer’ on the table, one that is ‘very close’ to Yoro’s employers’ lofty demands. That said, the teenage phenom - labelled a "beautiful player" by former Lille boss Paulo Fonseca - is still keen on joining Real Madrid after their record-extending triumph on the Champions League stage.

Los Blancos, however, are not going out of their way to snare the Frenchman this summer as they feel as if their squad is star-studded will suffice for the time being, which may cleave the door ajar for other suitors to swoop in.

The 2005-born central defender’s current contract runs out in the summer of 2025, meaning that his employers will be keen to address his future to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Leny Yoro's 23/24 Ligue 1 Stats vs Lille Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 2,672 2nd Pass success rate (%) 92.2 5th Aerials won per game 1.4 3rd Tackles per game 1.1 7th Interceptions per game 1.1 =3rd Clearances per game 2 2nd Overall rating 6.74 10th

According to The Athletic, centre-back - alongside a central midfielder and a centre-forward - is an area in dire need of strengthening in the coming months, meaning Ratcliffe and his INEOS-led team will be keen to sure up their defensive line ahead of an all-crucial season in 2024/25.

That’s where the likes of Yoro and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, who has agreed personal terms with the Old Trafford outfit, come in. Young but promising talent is what the 71-year-old billionaire admires and the aforementioned duo fit the bill expertly.

Branthwaite ‘Keen’ on Old Trafford Move

Lack of Champions League is not a deterrent

From one centre-back to another, Everton ace Branthwaite is also on the club’s shortlist. As alluded to, personal terms between the former Carlisle United man and their would-be buyers have been agreed, which would result in the defender in question being paid between £150,000 and £160,000 on a weekly basis, per The Times.

Italian journalist Romano has now revealed that the once-capped Three Lions talent is ‘keen’ on a career-defining move from Merseyside to Manchester despite their lack of Champions League football, though Everton remain firm in their stance that any proposal below their valuation of £65-70 million will be immediately snubbed.

Despite missing out on England’s finalised Euro 2024 squad, it’s safe to say that the 21-year-old enjoyed a fruitful campaign with the Toffees. Alongside James Tarwowski and in front of Jordan Pickford, the youngster helped his side boast the fourth-best defensive record in the Premier League.