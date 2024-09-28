Key Takeaways Manchester United have won the League Cup six times, with their first victory in 1992 after a 32 year wait.

They most recently won the competition in 2023, ending a 6-year trophy drought, defeating Newcastle United 2-0 in the final.

The Red Devils' League Cup triumphs in 2006, 2009, 2010, and 2017 highlight their success under Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United are one of the most successful clubs in League Cup history, with six titles. They sit behind Manchester City and Liverpool, who have won eight and 10 trophies, respectively. The Red Devils enjoyed a particularly successful period in the competition in the late 2000s, winning it three times in five years. It took United 32 years to win this domestic trophy for the first time after its inauguration in 1960.

Most recently, United won the League Cup in 2023, which was their first trophy in six years. They will be looking to win the competition for the seventh time this season and started their campaign with a 7-0 demolition of Barnsley in the Third Round. Here is a complete guide to United's record in the League Cup, with a closer look at each time they have lifted the trophy.

1992

Final - Manchester United 1-0 Nottingham Forest

United lost to Sheffield Wednesday in the 1991 League Cup final. John Sheridan's 37th minute strike was the only goal of the game, prolonging the Red Devils' 31-year wait to win the competition for the first time. Sir Alex Ferguson's side were determined to go one better in the 1991/92 campaign, though. Wins against Cambridge United, Portsmouth, Oldham Athletic, and Leeds United set up a two-legged semi-final tie against Middlesbrough. After a 0-0 draw in the away leg, United won 2-1 after extra time at Old Trafford, thanks to a decisive goal from Ryan Giggs.

Nottingham Forest were United's opponents in the final at Wembley Stadium. Brian McClair scored after only 14 minutes, and after a flurry of Forest chances in the second half, the Red Devils were able to hang on and win the League Cup for the first time in the club's history.

Manchester United - League Cup Run: 1991/92 Round Opposition Score Two - First Leg Cambridge United (Home) 3-0 Two - Second Leg Cambridge United (Away) 1-1 Three Portsmouth (Home) 3-1 Four Oldham Athletic (Home) 2-0 Quarter Final Leeds United (Away) 3-1 Semi-Final - First Leg Middlesbrough (Away) 0-0 Semi-Final - Second Leg Middlesbrough (Home) 2-1 (aet) Final Nottingham Forest 1-0

2006

Final - Manchester United 4-0 Wigan Athletic

United had to wait 14 years for their next League Cup triumph. After a defeat to rivals Liverpool in the 2003 final, Ferguson's side found their way past Barnet, West Brom, Birmingham, and finally Blackburn Rovers in the semi-final to book their place in the 2006 final at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

The 2005/06 campaign was a tough one for the Red Devils, as they finished bottom of their UEFA Champions League group stage and were second behind champions Chelsea in the Premier League. They were able to pick up a trophy after easing past Wigan Athletic 4-0 in the League Cup final, though. Goals from Wayne Rooney, Louis Saha, and Cristiano Ronaldo ensured that it was a comfortable afternoon for United in front of just over 66,000 supporters in the Welsh capital.

Manchester United - League Cup Run 2005/06 Round Opposition Score Three Barnet (Home) 4-1 Four West Brom (Home) 3-1 Quarter Final Birmingham City (Away) 3-1 Semi-Final - First Leg Blackburn Rovers (Away) 1-1 Semi-Final - Second Leg Blackburn Rovers (Home) 2-1 Final Wigan Athletic 4-0

2009

Final - Manchester United 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Manchester United won 4-1 on penalties)

Three years later, United found themselves in the final again after heavily rotating their squad in the early rounds. They found their way past Middlesbrough, Queens Park Rangers, and Blackburn Rovers before seeing off Derby County over two legs in the semi-final. This set up a final against Tottenham Hotspur, who had beaten Newcastle United and Liverpool on their way to Wembley.

Ferguson gave chances to youngsters and fringe players in the final, including Danny Welbeck and Ben Foster, who had helped the team in the early rounds. The game was a tactical affair, with both teams having chances to win the match in normal time. Extra-time and penalties were required, though, and Foster was the hero, saving Jamie O'Hara's spot-kick. Spurs missed two out of their three penalties, while United converted all four of theirs, securing the Carling Cup for the third time. They also went on to win the Premier League in this campaign, finishing four points above Rafa Benitez's Liverpool.

Manchester United - League Cup Run 2008/09 Round Opponent Score Three Middlesbrough (Home) 3-1 Four Queens Park Rangers (Home) 1-0 Quarter Final Blackburn Rovers (Home) 5-3 Semi-Final - First Leg Derby County (Away) 0-1 Semi-Final - Second Leg Derby County (Home) 4-2 Final Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 (4-1 on pens)

2010

Final - Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa

United retained the League Cup in 2010, becoming the first side in 20 years to win the competition in consecutive years since Brian Clough's Forest. The Red Devils knocked out Wolves, Barnsley and Spurs on the way to the semi-final where they faced rivals Manchester City. After a 2-1 defeat away at the Etihad Stadium, United turned it around at Old Trafford, eventually winning 4-3 on aggregate over the two legs.

Aston Villa were United's opponents in the final, looking to win the trophy for the first time since 1996. It was an eventual opening 12 minutes with James Milner's penalty cancelled out by a Michael Owen strike. After a tightly-contested affair, Wayne Rooney scored the winner in the 74th minute, ensuring that the Red Devils retained the silverware.

Manchester United - League Cup Run 2009/10 Round Opponent Score Three Wolves (Home) 1-0 Four Barnsley (Away) 2-0 Quarter Final Tottenham Hotspur (Home) 2-0 Semi-Final - First Leg Manchester City (Away) 1-2 Semi-Final - Second Leg Manchester City (Home) 3-1 Final Aston Villa 2-1

2017

Final - Manchester United 3-2 Southampton

Seven years later, United won the League Cup for the fifth time under the management of Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese manager became the first person to win a major trophy in their first season at the Red Devils. On the way to the final, United found their way past Northampton Town, City, West Ham United, and Hull City over two legs in the semi-final.

Despite an even first half in terms of chances, United found themselves 2-1 up at the break against Southampton in the final. Manolo Gabbiadini was in inspired form, scoring a brace for the Saints, including the equaliser in the 48th minute. Zlatan Ibrahmovic denied Claude Puel's side with three minutes of normal time to go, scoring his 26th goal of the season to secure the trophy for the Manchester club.

Manchester United - League Cup Run 2016/17 Round Opponent Score Three Northampton Town (Away) 3-1 Four Manchester City (Home) 1-0 Quarter Final West Ham (Home) 4-1 Semi-Final - First Leg Hull City (Home) 2-0 Semi-Final - Second Leg Hull City (Away) 1-2 Final Southampton 3-2

2023

Final - Manchester United 2-0 Newcastle United

United went trophyless from 2017 to 2023, with that barren run ending with a 2-0 win against Newcastle United in the League Cup final in February 2023. The 2022/23 campaign was Erik ten Hag's first season in charge of the club. He led the team to victories over Aston Villa, Burnley, Charlton Athletic and Nottingham Forest - setting up a final against Eddie Howe's side at Wembley.

Ten Hag's team looked comfortable throughout the final, scoring two first-half goals through Casemiro and Marcus Rashford to overwhelm Newcastle. The Magpies were playing in their first League Cup final since 1976 and struggled to create any meaningful chances over the course of the 90 minutes. United lifted the trophy for the sixth time, and after the game, Bruno Fernandes said:

"It has been an amazing period, first trophy of the season, but we want more -- it is not enough for this club, we want more and we need more because our standards demand more. "For me it was about winning trophies and finally we did it. I am satisfied but I want more. I want much more."

Manchester United - League Cup Run: 2022/23 Round Opposition Score Three Aston Villa (Home) 4-2 Four Burnley (Home) 2-0 Quarter Final Charlton Athletic (Home) 3-0 Semi-Final First Leg Nottingham Forest (Away) 3-0 Semi-Final Second Leg Nottingham Forest (Home) 2-0 Final Newcastle United 2-0

