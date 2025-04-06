Bryan Robson's Manchester United career spanned 13 seasons and bridged the cup-focused 1980s with the Premier League dominance of the 1990s at Old Trafford.

Referred to as Captain Marvel and famed for his impressive all-round game, Robson was the Red Devils' most important player until Eric Cantona arrived in 1992, serving a vital role both and off the pitch.

And having been at United for more than a decade, Robson's Old Trafford career overlapped with many of the Red Devils' greatest players; at one time or another, the former England skipper shared a United dressing room with Mark Hughes, Ray Wilkins, Paul McGrath, Paul Ince, Denis Irwin, Ryan Giggs, Andrey Kanchelskis, Roy Keane, Gary Neville and the aforementioned Cantona.

But when asked to name his personal favourite team-mate in a United jersey, Robson selected none of the above - and instead chose a player who didn't even receive an international cap throughout his career.

Robson Names his Best Man United Team-Mate

The pair have remained close since retiring

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT via BetSelect, Robson revealed that his favourite team-mate from his United days was Steve Bruce, with the pair still remaining in contact after leaving the club. When asked to name his best team-mate, Robson said:

It's difficult when people ask me that question because I got on with more or less all the players. But it would be Steve Bruce. Since we've finished with Man United, we always go out for meals with the wives. The kids, the family, they all know each other well. In 13 years, I don't think I had a real argument with any of my teammates. You can have a go at each other because you're at work and want to win things. You don't take offense because somebody has a go at you about what you're doing on the football pitch. You can moan at each other on the pitch, but once you're away from work, you try to get on and have a good time.

Bruce and Robson were United's Spine

They won two Premier League titles together

Bruce and Robson formed the leadership core of the United team at the start of the Sir Alex Ferguson era at Old Trafford. They played 186 games together as United players, including the 1989/90 FA Cup Final and 1990/91 European Cup Winners' Cup Final, which United both won.

A year later, the Premier League kicked off and United marked a new era for English football by winning the competition's inaugural title. In something of a transition season for United's leadership, it was Bruce who predominantly captained the Red Devils as Robson continued to battle injuries, making only 14 appearances. It was the same case a season later, when Bruce lead U