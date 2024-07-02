Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo learned his trade alongside Ruud van Nistelrooy at Manchester United.

The Dutchman demanded crosses into the box and fumed at Ronaldo for often trying to beat the man first.

Van Nistelrooy departed the club in 2006 having won three major trophies.

Cristiano Ronaldo's name is never too far away when there are discussions about the greatest to ever have played the game, yet he was once an impressionable youngster trying to make his mark on the game. As a rookie, he was not short of determination, which sometimes spilled into frustration and emotion where other players were concerned, with former team-mate Louis Saha recalling a time the Portuguese international was reduced to tears by former Manchester United and Netherlands striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, as reported in FourFourTwo.

Like Ronado, van Nistelrooy wanted to be the best he could be. This meant scoring goals, which required crosses for him to attack in the box. One of the criticisms of Ronaldo's early career was his fixation with beating an opponent, as opposed to simply getting the ball in the box. This was a sore point with the Dutchman at the time, who, according to The Sun, remonstrated with Ronaldo by mocking him about finding a new dad in the form of then Old Trafford assistant manager Carlos Queiroz. This, not so long after Ronaldo's father had passed away. The striker has since held his hands up about what he said being wrong.

Van Nistelrooy was a Demanding Team-Mate

He wanted crosses to arrive early in the box

Like Ronaldo, van Nistelrooy's efforts at Old Trafford ranked as some of the best individual season performances ever seen for Manchester United. Together they were explosive on the pitch and sometimes off it too. Ronaldo has never been a player to shy away and hide his emotions. He was seen in floods of tears when Portugal lost the Euro 2004 final to Greece. But the tears caused by van Nistelrooy were created from a far more personal matter.

Like Ronaldo in his later career, van Nistelrooy was very demanding of his team mates. He fully understood the short-lived nature of a footballer's career, having ruptured anterior cruciate knee ligaments in a training session when on the verge of a transfer to Old Trafford from PSV Eindhoven in 2000. Saha recalls that sometimes van Nistelrooy's demands and behaviour would be challenging for younger players at United to handle, as proved the case on this occasion. The Frenchman told FourFourTwo:

"Ruud had that kind of ego: he wanted all the passes. "And sometimes, for the development of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, it was difficult for the manager to deal with. "Did Ruud make Ronaldo cry? Yeah, there were stories because I think they ended up in an argument at the moment when Cristiano’s father had passed away, so it wasn’t the right moment. Things like that happen when two players have lots of spirit, but I’m sure Ruud regrets some of his words."

Speaking to Gary Neville on the Overlap last year, van Nistelrooy confessed that while he has a good relationship with Ronaldo now, looking back, he should have been more patient with the younger players at Old Trafford.

"It was an argument in training. That's the story but in the end we figured it out together and we moved on and the relationship is perfect. "It was a transition moment in the team with younger guys. Rooney came, Ronaldo came, young promising guys. We needed some time to adjust. "I would also talk to me now if I was coaching. I would say 'this is a transition moment, you need to have patience with these young guys'. We didn't have patience."

Ruud van Nistelrooy's Manchester United Career Appearances 219 Goals 150 Assists 30 Trophies 3

Ronaldo and van Nistelrooy Didn't Click on the Pitch

The Portuguese was still learning his trade in his first few years at United

Ronaldo has 238 assists in club football (up to July 1st, 2024), creating 95 goals in La Liga for Real Madrid during his nine years in Spain. Although by this time, he was the goalscorer, as opposed to the provider. But back between 2003 and 2006, he was far more of a winger and expected to drop the ball in areas for the likes of van Nistelrooy to attack.

However, in the 91 Manchester United games they played together, Ronaldo assisted van Nistelrooy just eight times. Ronaldo's overall ratio of assists in England is impressive, with 64, among 145 goals in 346 games in his first spell at the club. Only Wayne Rooney and Ryan Giggs have more. The Dutchman has no hard feelings and when asked, always chooses Ronaldo as the better player over Lionel Messi. Continuing, Saha described Ronaldo's appetite for the game perfectly:

"Cristiano was just an animal. I don’t know if you can say that he was a human! You could see from when he was 18 or 19 that this guy was not normal. "These players who have all the ability recognise that it’s also about working harder than anyone – not just talent. The top seeds in tennis don’t hit the ball better or have better technique; no, they work harder than anyone, and Cristiano did that."

Ronaldo has always worn his heart on his sleeve, but the majority of these were emotions in reaction to a situation rather than an individual, yet to be able perform at the highest level for so long, as Ronaldo has, it is an emotionally charged business. When he finally hangs up his boots there will no doubt be more tears all around.

