In the final episode of The Overlap on Tour, Roy Keane revealed a hilarious pre-season story when he was with Manchester United for their pre-season tour in Chicago.

The United captain revealed that he and a few of his teammates ended up in a strip club as they went on a night out during their summer tour of the United States of America, and he sent the crowd in Manchester into laughter as he shed light on what happened that night.

It is safe to say that there was a remarkable come down to earth moment for the Irishman.

Roy Keane's pre-season tour story with Man United

"We had a good night out in pre-season with Man United in Chicago one night, that was pretty mad," Keane told The Overlap Live.

"We had a night out, we took a couple young players, pre-season, we were definitely in Chicago, I remember that.

"Woke up the next morning, Denis is waking me up. We’re kind of trying to get down for the bus where we were travelling.

"I looked and all my face was black, just black. I couldn’t work out what happened. I went: ‘Jesus.'"

"The next morning... I couldn't work out what happened. I get on the bus, it's coming back to me. We're travelling towards the airport. Our press officer sent us a story about some of the United players being in a strip club.

"I'm down the back. I said: 'Don't worry about it, they've got no proof. Everybody relax! I've got it under control. I'm obviously the captain, you're fine with me.'"

However, the Irishman was then informed that there was indeed proof that they were in the strip club the night before.

The former Republic of Ireland captain, who had an illustrious playing career, joked that the offence that he did was minor even though there was strong proof that they were in the strip club as he got caught.

"I said: 'What have they got?' They said: 'They've got your fingerprints.' He also said: 'They've got your credit card details and passport details.'

"And I said: 'Is that all they've got on me?'"

Video: Roy Keane recalls hilarious pre-season story

Roy Keane was joined by his fellow pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville as well as presenters Kelly Cates and Josh Denzel in Manchester and Sky Sports viewers can expect to see plenty of those three pundits in action as they are expected to be a huge part of the TV’s panel going forward.

All four episodes can be seen on Sky Max and if this story by Keane is anything to go by then expect to hear plenty more funny tales as the trio visit Cork, Liverpool, and London, as well as finishing the show in Neville’s birthplace of Manchester.

It can be argued that Keane’s appearance on The Overlap might have changed people’s perception of him because viewers can see that there is a light-hearted and jovial side to the United legend, as opposed to his no-nonsense, tough playing style and honest punditry.