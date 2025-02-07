A 93rd-minute goal from Harry Maguire saw Manchester United advance to the fifth round of the FA Cup in dramatic fashion.

The opening 25 minutes of the match was pretty poor and resulted in no real clear-cut chances for either side. The hosts saw more of the ball but were sloppy in possession which resulted in a lot of their attacks breaking down. United's new man Patrick Dorgu was by far the most promising player on the pitch at this point.

After an extremely uneventful first half, just before the break, Leicester took the lead with one of the scruffiest goals you will ever see. A shot inside the box from Wilfred Ndidi resulted in a goal-mouth scramble and Bobby Reid headed it into the back of the net on the line.

The first half concluded with the away side in a shock lead after an extremely uneventful first period of football from both sides.

In a controversial half-time change, arguably United's best player in the first half, Dorgu, was replaced by Alejandro Garnacho. The hosts lacked attacking impetus in the first period, but the new man was the least of their problems going forward.

The hosts almost had the match level in the 65th minute but thanks to an incredible goal-line clearance from Memeh Caleb Okoli, Leicester survived. The half-time substitute, Garnacho, was played in on goal and looked to have lifted the ball over Mads Hermansen, but the Italian centre-back was in the right place at the right time to clear it.

Just two minutes after going close to equalising, United finally found themselves level thanks to Joshua Zirkzee. Rasmus Hojlund met a great cross from Garnacho with a flick which was blocked, but the block fell perfectly at the feet of the Dutchman, who simply couldn't miss.

The rest of the second half after United's equaliser saw them pile on the pressure in front of goal and, in the 93rd minute, Harry Maguire scored the winning goal. Bruno Fernandes played a lofted ball into the box, and it perfectly fell to the head of Maguire, who slammed it into the back of the net.

The match ended 2-1 and Manchester United advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Manchester United 2-1 Leicester City - Match Statistics Manchester United Statistic Leicester City 56 Possession (%) 44 13 Shots 6 4 Shots on Target 3 6 Corners 1 2 Saves 1 1 Yellow Cards 0

Match Highlights

Manchester United Player Ratings

GK: Andre Onana - 6/10

Got extremely unlucky conceding the opening goal, but other than that, he didn't have much to do throughout the match.

RWB: Patrick Dorgu - 7/10

The new man linked up well with Diallo. He looked dangerous going forward and handled himself well defensively. The Dane was arguably harshly replaced at half-time by Garnacho.

CB: Leny Yoro - 6/10

Extremely sloppy in possession at times and looked uncomfortable defending when Leicester players took him on.

CB: Harry Maguire - 7.5/10

The match-winner. Maguire didn't have the best performance, but he produced when it mattered.

CB: Noussair Mazraoui - 7.5/10

Saw more of the ball than any other United player. The Moroccan made some good tackles and was also valuable in bringing the ball out from defence.

LWB: Diogo Dalot - 7/10

Looked dangerous when carrying the ball down the wing but was pretty sloppy with his link-up play at times.

CM: Manuel Ugarte - 7/10

Ugarte was energetic and battled well in midfield. The Uruguayan was lucky to still be on the pitch after a reckless two-footed challenge.

CM: Bruno Fernandes - 7/10

Very good on the ball but also battled well in midfield.

RW: Amad Diallo - 7/10

As always, Diallo tried to make things happen and was looking forward every time he picked the ball up.

ST: Rasmus Hojlund - 6.5/10

Isolated once again up front, but Hojlund did play a part in United's first goal with his flick falling into the path of Zirkzee.

LW: Kobbie Mainoo - 6/10

Didn't really get into the match despite previously performing well in an advanced position.

SUB: Alejandro Garnacho - 8/10

Made his side a much bigger threat going forward and arguably single-handedly got United back into the match.

SUB: Joshua Zirkzee - 7.5/10

Zirkzee's energy up front changed the game for United. He had some nice moments of link-up play and managed to get himself a goal.

SUB: Casemiro - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.

Leicester City Player Ratings

GK: Mads Hermansen - 6.5/10

Didn't have much to do in terms of shots coming at his goal and he also wasn't asked to do much in possession.

RB: James Justin - 6/10

Had a solid first half but really struggled defensively once Garnacho was on the pitch.

CB: Wout Faes - 6.5/10

Didn't have much to do throughout the match but stayed positionally aware to protect the goalkeeper.

CB: Memeh Caleb Okoli - 7.5/10

Made an incredible goal-line clearance and dealt with Hojlund well.

LB: Luke Thomas - 7/10

Had a good battle going on in the first half against Dorgu and Diallo and also put in some dangerous crosses from the left flank.

CM: Wilfred Ndidi - 6.5/10

The Nigerian's shot played a big part in Leicester's opening goal. Ndidi didn't really have much to do during the match and was substituted just before the hour mark.

CM: Boubakary Soumare - 7.5/10

Excellent at bringing the ball out of defence and was also quality on the ball.

AM: Bilal El Khannouss - 7/10

Leicester's main creative outlet. The Moroccan had some tidy touches and could've had a bigger impact if his teammates were willing to take more risks.

RW: Jordan Ayew - 6/10

Didn't see much of the ball but when he did, he didn't do much with it.

ST: Patson Daka - 7/10

Caused problems and was a nuisance for United's centre-backs. When he came off, Leicester were clearly missing his energy upfront.

LW: Bobby Reid - 7.5/10

Reid got very lucky with his goal, but he won't care. The Jamaican didn't see much of the ball outside of scoring his goal.

SUB: Harry Winks - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.

SUB: Woyo Coulibaly - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.

SUB: Kasey McAteer - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.

SUB: Facundo Buonanotte - N/A

Didn't do much during his time on the pitch.

Man of the Match

Alejandro Garnacho

Game-changer. Alejandro Garnacho's introduction into the match was somewhat controversial, as he came on for Patrick Dorgu who had a bright first half, but it turned out to be a perfect substitution by Ruben Amorim.

United looked a completely different side with the tricky Argentine on the pitch. Garnacho's willingness to run at the defence and take on players is what got his side the victory.