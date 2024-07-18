Highlights Manchester United are set to complete the signing of Lille centre-back Leny Yoro.

An official announcement is expected within the next 24 hours.

The Red Devils could bring in another centre-back later on in the window.

Manchester United are set to complete the signing of Lille centre-back Leny Yoro, with the Red Devils expected to formally announce the deal within the next 24 hours, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Man United have won the battle for the talented 18-year-old over Real Madrid, who had been his preferred destination since last year.

Los Blancos were unable to present an offer in time for Lille, who accepted a £52m proposal from Man United for Yoro earlier this week.

According to Sheth, United convinced Yoro of his role in their new project despite long-standing interest from the Spanish capital.

The Premier League giants are now likely to shift their focus to outgoings after completing deals for Yoro and striker Joshua Zirkzee.

With outcast Mason Greenwood agreeing on a move to Ligue 1 giants Marseille, several stars could follow out the door soon, including defender Victor Lindelof and midfielders Scott McTominay and Casemiro.

Yoro ‘Real Coup’ for Man United

He is convinced of the Red Devils’ project

Sheth, speaking to GMS, has suggested that Man United’s deal to sign Yoro is ‘a real coup’ as all the signs were pointing towards his move to Real Madrid:

“Look, as we're speaking right now, this is a real coup, you'd have to say, for Manchester United. All the signs were pointing towards him wanting to wait for Real Madrid, and even potentially seeing out the rest of his contract and signing a pre-contract with Real Madrid if they didn't come up with an offer that matched what Manchester United had done. “But United agreed with Lille a £50m-plus deal. They were allowed to talk to Yoro and his representatives, and in those talks, they convinced him. They convinced him of the project. They convinced him of what he was going to do within that project. “He's had his medical, he'll formally sign that contract at some point today, we think, and we're expecting a formal announcement within the next 24 hours, maybe even sooner.”

Real Madrid have fallen short in their pursuit of Yoro, who was on an expiring contract at Lille. Reports suggested Real were happy to wait for his deal to run out next year and sign the 18-year-old for free, rather than meeting Lille’s valuation of the starlet.

Yoro’s impressive season in France saw interest from top European sides heat up – he is now regarded as one of the most promising central defenders on the continent.

Leny Yoro's Lille Stats (Ligue 1 2023-24) Appearances 32 Goals 2 Pass completion 92.1% Aerial duels won 63.8% Dribblers tackled 54.8%

Despite advancing in talks with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt, Man United have eventually decided to prioritise a deal for Yoro, who is now set to feature in France’s squad for the Paris Olympics after being called up by manager Thierry Henry.

Man Utd Could Sign Another Centre-Back

Branthwaite and De Ligt remain options

Manchester United have not ruled out signing another centre-back despite advancing on a deal to sign Leny Yoro, according to Dharmesh Sheth.

Outgoings will be crucial in Man United’s pursuit of another central defender, as Sheth suggests transfer budget management could be crucial in the Red Devils’ summer plans.

Erik ten Hag’s side so far have been reluctant to meet Everton’s £70m valuation of Branthwaite, while De Ligt is rumoured to be a cheaper option, worth around £43m.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-07-24.