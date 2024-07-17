Highlights Manchester United are pushing to sign Leny Yoro.

£145k-a-week has been offered to the young defender.

A deal is now close with Yoro flying to the UK to complete a medical.

Manchester United have reportedly offered Lille centre-back Leny Yoro £145k-a-week to make the move to Old Trafford, according to journalist Santi Aouna.

Yoro has burst onto the European football scene in the last few years, quickly becoming one of the hottest prospects in the world. At the age of 18, Yoro is already a regular for his club, but he could be on the move in the summer transfer window.

United are pushing to bring in a new central defender this summer, with Yoro one of their targets. With interest from Real Madrid, the Red Devils will need to convince Yoro to make the switch to the Premier League.

Man Utd Now Confident of Signing Leny Yoro

Reporting on Wednesday morning, journalist Aouna has suggested that United have offered an £145k-a-week salary to Yoro, with the Red Devils now confident of being able to secure his signature...

"Leny Yoro, his family and his agent all flew to Manchester this morning. MU offers approximately a salary of 9M € gross including bonus per year. As explained yesterday, the Red Devils are now confident in finalizing the deal."

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano previously told GIVEMESPORT back in June that Yoro was a 'dream' target for United, but at the time, Real Madrid were still the favourites to secure his signature. The Spanish giants are still in the race, but United are doing everything they can to bring Yoro to Old Trafford next season.

Leny Yoro's Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 32 Goals 2 Pass Accuracy 92.1% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.29 Tackles Per 90 1.21 Interceptions Per 90 1.21 Clearances Per 90 3.27 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.48

The Athletic reporter David Ornstein provided an exclusive update earlier in the morning suggesting that Yoro is now flying to the UK to undergo a medical and to finalise personal terms. The 18-year-old initially preferred a move to Real Madrid, but a deal with United is now close.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leny Yoro won 63.8% of his aerial duels in Ligue 1 last season for Lille.

Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite Remains an Option

They've already seen two bids rejected

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has confirmed that despite Yoro being on his way to England, Matthijs de Ligt and Jarrad Branthwaite are still options for United. In comparison to Yoro and de Ligt, Branthwaite would offer ten Hag a left-sided option in defence.

United have seen two offers rejected for Branthwaite already, with the latest in the region of £50m. The Toffees are hoping to receive £70m to allow him to depart and don't appear willing to budge. INEOS certainly aren't messing around in the summer transfer window as they look to steer United in the right direction after a disappointing 2023/2024 season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 17-07-24.