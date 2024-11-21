Manchester United defender Leny Yoro is poised to make his debut for the Red Devils within the next week after training with Ruben Amorim, according to Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst.

Yoro moved to Old Trafford during the summer transfer window from Ligue 1 club Lille, but he's yet to make his competitive debut for his new club. The young French defender picked up an injury back in July and underwent surgery in the summer, meaning he's been on the treatment table ever since.

The 18-year-old moved to United for a fee of £52m, a hefty fee considering his age and lack of experience in the Premier League. United will be hoping to remain patient with him despite his price tag, but he could be set to make his debut later this month.

According to Luckhurst, Yoro was set to start for United's U21 side on Tuesday night, but after training under Amorim, he's now poised to make his senior debut next week.

"Leny Yoro was down to start for #mufc U21s on Tuesday night before he trained under Amorim. Poised to make his debut within the next week."

The report adds that Yoro was withdrawn from the squad to face Altrincham after Amorim had taken a look at him in training. Yoro is said to have lined up on the right of a back three, with Jonny Evans in the centre and Luke Shaw on the left. The Red Devils are set to face Ipswich Town at the weekend, and with Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire potentially missing out, it's understandable that Amorim wants to ensure Yoro is with the senior squad this week.

Whether Yoro is ready to start in the Premier League remains to be seen, especially after a lengthy injury. At the age of 18, moving to a new league and country was always going to be difficult for Yoro, and picking up an injury that requires surgery certainly wasn't an ideal way to start your career with the Red Devils.