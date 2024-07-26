Highlights Leny Yoro's signing for Man United was highly anticipated and recommended by former coaches.

Yoro's pace could give Manchester United the edge in the 2024-25 Premier League season.

Preview coaches at Lille compared his speed to Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe.

Leny Yoro signed for Manchester United on July 18th, 2024, and there has been a lot of hype around the latest Old Trafford star. Since his two-year emergence, the 18-year-old has improved exponentially. Going from substitute and rotational youth player to one of the first name's on the teamsheet, for the people that watched him week-in, week-out - his £50m move to Manchester came as no surprise.

One of the best attributes the centre back possesses is his speed, something which will welcomed by Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag as he looked to tighten up his backline after conceding 58 goals in the Premier League last campaign. His speed has already been hailed by former youth team coaches at Lille, with one comparing Yoro's pace to World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.

Related Why Manchester United Signed £50m Defender Leny Yoro Read on as the 18-year-old's attributes and weaknesses are analysed, with expectations high for his Premier League arrival from Lille.

Signing for the Red Devils

Yoro's acquisition a landmark move

Such was Manchester United's clear desire for better defensive nous for now and years to come, Leny Yoro's move to Old Trafford had Erik ten Hag brimming with excitement. Following a term that, if it wasn't for the FA Cup win, he might've been sacked after, the Dutch boss clearly sees Yoro as part of a bright new era in his tenure. With the teenager already finding minutes in pre-season against Rangers, his quality was already clear to see. Ten Hag gushed to MUTV after the 2-0 friendly victory at Murrayfield:

"We are so pleased we signed him. He’s a huge talent, and we’re really looking forward to working with him, to build him. "You could see he’s a player straight on the pitch yesterday in the training drills, so comfortable. "We’re really excited about him."

With excellent positioning, a composed attitude to anything that came his way, as well as brilliant tackling, the game against Glaswegian opposition reflected just a composed glimpse of what Yoro can bring to United.

Leny Yoro's 23/24 Defensive Stats (per 90) Aerial Duels Won 1.6 Aerial Duel Success (%) 64.79 Ground Duels Won 2 Ground Duel Success (%) 61.05 Clearances 3.3 Interceptions 1.3 Ball Recoveries 4.2

Related How Leny Yoro Played on Man United Debut v Rangers Leny Yoro impressed on his Manchester United debut in pre-season vs Rangers.

Yoro the Ideal Modern Centre-Back

One of the highest rated prospects on the continent

Yoro played a big part in Lille's fourth place finish in the league last season, as well as the progression to the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-finals and his skill set is definitely one to be admired, especially considering his professional career is just two years old.

Introduced as one of the club's youngest first-team players when he made his professional Ligue 1 debut in May 2022, at the age of 16 years, six months and a day, Yoro has shown a coolness beyond his years. As per previous GIVEMESPORT analysis, the defender conforms well within the modern standards of the game and has shown great ability to press high. Consistently, he has demonstrated the football IQ to squeeze up, anticipate balls that go through midfield, and regularly have the composure when it's fallen to him to be the last man back.

Furthermore, his strong 6ft1 frame enables him to be adept at rising to head clear. He uses all of his attributes to his advantage. Whether that be his arms, stride length, jumping ability, or positioning, it all adds up within an impressive arsenal to get the better of opponents. Additionally, he has proven that he can help the team transition into attack, with a steady eye for passing, allowing him to get involved as moves develop up the pitch.

Leny Yoro's 2023/24 Passing Statistics (per 90) Passing Accuracy (%) 92.16 Long Passes Completed 2.8 Long Pass Accuracy (%) 52.26 Through Balls 0 Forward Passes Completed 17.5

Related Leny Yoro and Riccardo Calafiori's 2023/24 Stats Compared There's a clear winner out of the Arsenal transfer target and Man Utd's newest defender

Former Coaches Sing Yoro's Praises

His talent was clear to see from the very start

As much as Yoro's skills are so admirable, particularly at his meagre age, another fantastic aspect of the defender, is his character and attitude. In a piece for the Athletic, and with the help of former youth managers of the defender, Peter Rutzler reflected upon an already impressive outlook shown by the young United man. Olivier Szkwarok, coach of Lille's U16's identified Yoro's talent immediately.

"When Leny was an under-16, I said to the under-19 coach that he needs to play in the under-19s, but he didn’t have a place for him. But the first time he (started for the under-19s), he never returned with me. He was the best on the pitch."

Even further back, Aboubacar Sankhare, the former Lens, Toulouse and Dusseldorf defender, spoke of Yoro's time at Villeneuve d’Ascq. While at the club before Lille as a young player, Sankhare was the general manager. He, too, highlighted the defender's superb mindset.

"From a very young age, he had this ability to adapt quickly, and he had this maturity. He understood instructions very quickly. He already had intrinsic qualities of his own."

That ability to adapt is, of course, always key for young players. However, it was particularly noticeable with Yoro - especially when it came to pace and tracking back. His ability to learn and progress cannot be overstated enough, it seems. Szkwarok again:

"When he played against Kylian Mbappe, he had the same speed as him. But when he was younger, Leny did not have a lot of speed and he developed the ability to read the game, both defensively and offensively. It is his best quality. A very intelligent player. "He had the mentality of a defender. He loved defending, he loved intercepting the ball, winning the ball with his head. It is a little bit rare to have both qualities, to have technique and the mentality of a defender."

All stats via Squawka's comparison matrix (correct as of 26/07/24)