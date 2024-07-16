Highlights Man Utd have made progress with a deal for Lille defender Leny Yoro.

Manchester United are looking to bring in a new centre-back during the summer transfer window, and David Ornstein has provided an update on their pursuit of Leny Yoro, suggesting that progress has been made on a deal.

Adding another centre-back appears to be a major priority for the Red Devils, with Jarrad Branthwaite, Yoro, and Matthijs de Ligt all targets for United. With Raphael Varane leaving and United already struggling with depth in defence last season, it's no surprise to see Erik ten Hag's recruitment team reinforcing this area of the pitch.

Considering the displays we've seen from Yoro since he burst onto the scene at Lille, the young defender is likely to attract plenty of interest, so it won't be an easy deal for United to get over the line.

Man Utd Have Made Progress With Leny Yoro

They're prioritising Yoro over De Ligt

According to Ornstein of The Athletic, United have made progress with a deal to sign Lille centre-back Yoro. As it stands, the Red Devils appear to be prioritising a move for Yoro over De Ligt, while signing Branthwaite is proving to be difficult due to Everton's valuation. The signing of De Ligt is said to be more straightforward, so the focus is on prising Yoro away from Lille.

Yoro's first choice is currently Real Madrid, but the Spanish giants are yet to make an offer that Lille would be willing to accept. The French outfit have accepted a proposal from United, but ten Hag's side need to convince Yoro to make the move to Old Trafford.

Yoro's Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 32 Goals 2 Pass Accuracy 92.1% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.29 Tackles Per 90 1.21 Interceptions Per 90 1.21 Clearances Per 90 3.27 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.48

Reports in Germany have suggested that De Ligt is closing in on a move to United and the Manchester club are still pursuing a deal for Yoro. Last season, Casemiro was regularly deployed as a centre-back due to a lack of cover, so signing more than one centre-back would be hugely beneficial.

Jonny Evans has signed a one-year contract with United, but young defender Willy Kambwala has left the club to join Spanish outfit Villarreal.

Man Utd Enquire About Jonathan Tah

Bayern Munich are also keen

Manchester United have reportedly made an inquiry about Bayer Leverkusen's central defender Jonathan Tah, indicating their interest in the player, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg. This move comes amid ongoing negotiations with Bayern Munich over the potential transfer of Matthijs de Ligt, with the Bundesliga side also interested in Tah.

United's approach suggests they are exploring alternatives in their pursuit of a new defender. The situation is further complicated by United's ongoing negotiations with Bayern over de Ligt, indicating a potential transfer triangle involving the three parties.

