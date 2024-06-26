Highlights Man Utd have made a call to Lille to make them aware of their interest in Leny Yoro

Erik ten Hag's side are to prioritise signing a defender.

Yoro, 18, offers potential for long-term investment with immediate impact on the defensive front.

Manchester United are pushing to sign Lille defender Leny Yoro in the summer transfer window, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming that the Red Devils have made a call to discuss a potential move.

Adding an additional defender to Erik ten Hag's squad could be a priority for United with Raphael Varane departing at the end of his contract. Ten Hag was forced to deal with a defensive crisis during the 2023/2024 season with Casemiro often deployed at centre-back.

Jonny Evans arrived at Old Trafford last summer as emergency cover, with the veteran defender in the latter stages of his career. The Northern Ireland international regularly featured due to the problems United had at the back, so they'll be wanting a centre-back with potential to develop.

Man Utd Make Call to Sign Leny Yoro

They've made all parties aware of their interest

Italian reporter Romano has provided an update on United's pursuit of Yoro in his daily briefing, confirming that the Red Devils have made a call to Lille to make all parties aware of their interest...

"For now, United’s priorities are still centre-back, left-back and striker, but in midfield there could be some movement as well. Ugarte could be an option, he could be one to watch, but let’s wait and see if it turns into anything more concrete. On the centre-back issue, I can reveal that United called Lille again in the last 24-48 about Leny Yoro, to make all parties aware of their interest."

At the age of 18, Yoro is far from reaching his full potential, but he's also become a regular for Lille already. The French defender has the ability to make an instant impact while also being a signing for the long term.