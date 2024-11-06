Manchester United are among the sides who are closely monitoring the situation of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

As it stands, Sane is set to be heading through the Allianz Arena exit door as his current £330k-a-week contract expires at the end of the 2024/2025 season. The German international winger will be able to speak to clubs from the Premier League in January and can sign a pre-contract agreement to join in the summer of 2025.

Sources recently confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Sane is set to enter discussions over a new deal with Bayern, but he will be forced to take a pay cut if he wants to remain with the Bundesliga giants. This could give any interested party hope of securing his signature if he's unwilling to negotiate his current wage.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Plettenberg has claimed that alongside Arsenal, Manchester United are also interested in signing Sane. Clubs are monitoring his situation closely as they wait to discover whether he's going to sign on the dotted line with Bayern once again.

It will be interesting to see whether Sane is willing to give the Premier League another try after flourishing in England under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. United's current winger options are Antony, Marcus Rashford, Amad Diallo, and Alejandro Garnacho, with all four featuring on the right-hand side of attack at times.

Throughout his career, Sane has predominantly played on the left-hand side of attack, featuring 211 times as a left winger. The former Man City man has also played on the right wing 147 times, showing his versatility in the forward line. Garnacho and Rashford both appear to be more natural playing off the left, so Sane could be brought in to compete for his place on the opposite flank.

If Sane, described as 'phenomenal' by Sky Sports presenter Dougie Critchley, is going to be available on a free transfer in 2025, then there could be more clubs than just Arsenal and Man Utd in the race to secure his signature. The flying winger is one of the most exciting forwards in Europe on his day and there will be plenty of sides willing to take a risk without having to pay a transfer fee.