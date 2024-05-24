Highlights Manchester United's FA Cup final against Manchester City could determine Erik ten Hag's fate at the club.

Harry Maguire will miss the game after failing to recover from an injury, but a trio of players are set to be available for selection.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are expected to partner each other in defence, while Casemiro could return to United's midfield.

The most important match of Manchester United's season is fast approaching, with a mammoth FA Cup final tie set for Wembley against Manchester City on Saturday 24th May. In a replay of 2023's final, which ended 2-1 in favour of the Sky Blues, there is even more riding on the competition than silverware.

For United, victory will see them qualify for the Europa League, having failed to do so via the Premier League this season. And a result could be the difference between Erik ten Hag remaining at Old Trafford or him facing the sack. Although if reports are to be believed, preparations are already being made to find the Dutchman's successor.

The Red Devils, therefore, will be treating the Manchester derby with the utmost importance, but they have been dealt a huge injury blow, as Harry Maguire has failed to recover from a muscle problem which has sidelined him for four games, per the Daily Mail. It's not all bad news for United, though, as Mason Mount, Anthony Martial and Victor Lindelof are all set to be available for selection, having returned to training this week.

So, with fresh injury news now known to all and United having multiple options for their crunch tie against City, here is how they could line up in London on Saturday afternoon.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane to start

Maguire's absence, given his impressive performances during the 2023/24 season and fitness issues at centre-halve for United, will be a big blow for Ten Hag. Fortunately, his two preferred options at the back have returned to full fitness at just the right time.

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have both experienced prolonged absences from the team due to injuries, especially the former, who has missed numerous games through three big knocks. But both defenders played in United's final game against Brighton, with Martinez starting before being substituted for the Frenchman in the second half. Given Maguire's injury and Casemiro's difficulties when playing as part of the back four, Ten Hag will likely risk both against City for a shot at glory.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Varane and Martinez have only played a total of 44 games combined in 2023/24. Last season, they played 79.

The rest of the defence, however, will most likely be the same as it has been for much of the season. Andre Onana will continue in goal, and will be hoping for better fortunes at Wembley than David de Gea experienced in last year's final. And Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot will take up the full-back positions. The Portuguese international will be a constant menace going forward against City, with Patrice Evra recently hailing him as United's 'most consistent player'.

Midfield

Casemiro to return to familiar position

United's formation for the cup final will be interesting to see. Recently, Ten Hag has shifted to using a 4-2-2-2 formation, which has worked to good effect with back-to-back wins. And although having all his preferred options available now could mean he shifts back to his typical 4-2-3-1, the Dutchman shouldn't be hasty to move away from what has worked well.

No matter the shape of the team, one thing is for certain - Casemiro will most likely return to the engine room. Having endured a tough time playing as a centre-back where he made several mistakes against Crystal Palace, it will be a welcome sight for United fans to see him partnering Kobbie Mainoo once again. It will mean that Sofyan Amrabat has to settle for a spot on the bench, despite his improved performances in recent games, but he could be a valuable option to turn to if United need to cling on to a result.

Further forward, the partnership of Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho has worked well, but Ten Hag must decide whether he prefers to play the former over Marcus Rashford. While the England international has been out of form this term, his experience in big games could prove to be a valuable asset. Nevertheless, if it ain't broke, don't fix it, so both Diallo and Garnacho should retain their places in the team. Should either of them not perform at Wembley, Ten Hag at least has both Rashford and Antony as useful changes he can make.

Attack

Hojlund to come in after goal against Brighton

Ten Hag's 4-2-2-2 has been led by Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay, mainly due to the lacklustre form of other attacking options. But while the former will play no matter the shape of the team, Rasmus Hojlund's goal in United's game against Brighton should earn him a spot in the starting lineup.

The Danish striker, while not always enjoying the best of fortunes during his first season at Old Trafford, has shown glimpses of what he is capable of. Two goals in his last two games shows that he is getting back to his best after netting just once in the eight games prior, and he will be relishing the opportunity to earn his side bragging rights over their local rivals.