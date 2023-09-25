Highlights Erik ten Hag has admitted Manchester United wanted to sign Harry Kane but a deal wasn't possible, with the England captain joining Bayern Munich.

United brought in Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta instead, and the youngster has had a mixed season at Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT looks at how United could have lined up this season had Ten Hag ended up with a lot of his top targets.

It's safe to say that this season hasn't gone to plan for Manchester United and Erik ten Hag. United have struggled for form and results throughout the campaign, dropping out of the Champions League and Carabao Cup early on and also underperforming in the Premier League.

With some serious money spent last summer, expectations were high heading into the season, but while the Red Devils brought some top names through the door, they didn't quite land all of Ten Hag's first-choice targets. In fact, the team's line-up might look very, very different were they to have landed his top options and the team could be in a very different position to the one they're in right now.

Ten Hag conceded that he wanted United to sign Harry Kane but had to settle for Rasmus Hojlund. With that being said, let's have a look at how United's starting XI might look if the Dutchman had signed all of his first-choice transfer targets.

United's possible line-up if Ten Hag had signed preferred targets Goalkeeper Andre Onana Right-back Noussair Mazraoui Centre-back Raphael Varane Centre-back Jurrien Timber Left-back Luke Shaw Central midfield Frenkie de Jong Central midfield Bruno Fernandes Central midfield Mason Mount Right wing Cody Gakpo Left wing Marcus Rashford Striker Harry Kane

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane has scored 43 goals for Bayern Munich this season - more than any Manchester United player has managed in a single season since Ruud van Nistelrooy scored 44 goals in 2002-03.

Andre Onana

Goalkeeper

Having worked together in the past at Ajax, Andre Onana was always likely to be one of Ten Hag's preferred options as a replacement for David de Gea, and he got his man for a cool £47.5million.

Onana struggled during his first few months in Manchester, making a series of high-profile errors, particularly in the Champions League group phase, but he recovered from a tricky start to establish himself as a reliable performer.

Onana's form has dipped slightly of late, making a glaring mistake against Sheffield United and also giving away a penalty against Burnley, but overall Onana has had ane encouraging first season at Old Trafford.

Noussair Mazraoui

Right-back

Another former Ajax man that Ten Hag worked with in the past, Noussair Mazraoui was on the manager's radar last year. He spent several years playing under the Dutchman, and he was one of his first targets once he took charge at Old Trafford. Mazraoui was linked with the club for some time but eventually chose to join Bayern Munich instead.

Mazraoui has endured a stop-start season in Bavaria, missing chunks of the campaign through injury as well as international commitments. United right-back Diogo Dalot has been one of the team's best players so Ten Hag is unlikely to be losing any sleep over missing out on Mazraoui.

Raphael Varane

Centre-back

Real Madrid legend Raphael Varane is United's most dependable defender when fit but he is injury prone and will likely leave the Old Trafford club when his contract expires at the end of the season. The France World Cup winner is on a bumper contract at United and getting him off the wage bill would free up funds to sign a replacement this summer.

United have struggled for consistency at centre-back all season, with Lisandro Martinez also missing the vast majority of matches due to injury, and Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans also absent for periods of the campaign.

Jurrien Timber

Centre-back

Another former Ajax man that Ten Hag tried to take with him to Old Trafford, Jurrien Timber was firmly on the coach's radar last summer, and he made several attempts to bring him to England. The defender turned the move down, though, and decided to stay in the Eredivisie for a further year.

Twelve months later he would move to the Premier League, but not to the Red Devils. He instead chose Arsenal and impressed in his early appearances for the club before he was ruled out with a long-term injury. Timber recently returned to action for Arsenal's Under-21s but he has not played for the senior team since last August.

Luke Shaw

Left-back

After some shaky periods, Luke Shaw established himself as United's best left-back a few years after joining from Southampton in a bumper £30million deal back in 2014. Shaw struggled for confidence under Jose Mourinho but thrived under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and continued his good form under Erik ten Hag after the Dutchman arrived from Ajax in the summer of 2022.

Unfortunately for United and Shaw, the defender is prone to injuries and he has not played for United since February. England manager Gareth Southgate will hope the defender returns before the end of the season ahead of the European Championship in Germany.

Frenkie de Jong

Central midfield

Wouldn't you know it? Another former Ajax player wanted by United following Ten Hag's arrival. This time, it's Frenkie de Jong, who looked like he was destined to become a global superstar during his time in the Eredivisie. The Dutchman had left the club three years prior to his manager when he joined Barcelona in 2019, but the Blaugrana's financial problems saw him linked with a move away.

United agreed a fee with Barcelona for De Jong in 2022 but the midfielder refused to leave over an issue with unpaid wages from Barca during the Covid-19 pandemic, and United eventually brought in Casemiro instead.

Bruno Fernandes

Central midfield

It really can't be overstated just how good Bruno Fernandes has been since he joined United from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020. The Portuguese star has been sensational for the club and is one of few players in Ten Hag's squad who maintains a high level of intensity in every match that he plays in.

Appointed club captain by his manager last summer after Harry Maguire was stripped of the armband, Fernandes is unlikely to leave Manchester any time soon, irrespective of who the manager is next season, and it would be wise for whoever that is to build the team around him.

Mason Mount

Central midfield

Mount seemed like an opportunistic acquisition rather than a signing that suited United's biggest needs last summer. The England midfielder had just endured a injury-plagued season with Chelsea when United agreed to spend £60million on him and the move has been a catastrophic failure so far, with Mount barely featuring for his new club owing to poor form, injuries and the remarkable emergence of teenager Kobbie Mainoo.

Mount has started just four times for United in the Premier League and seven times in total, and Red Devils fans will hope to see far more of the Chelsea academy product next season.

Cody Gakpo

Right wing

Cody Gakpo was firmly on United's radar last season and Ten Hag was desperate to sign the forward. He was in talks too, and it seemed like the deal would be done. Unfortunately, Liverpool came calling and Gakpo decided to move to Anfield instead.

Losing out on a target is never ideal, but watching them choose one of your main rivals in the process is so much worse. United will, however, be heartened by Gakpo's underwhelming showings at Liverpool. Gakpo has scored just six Premier League goals, but has at least been prolific in cup competitions, netting four times in both the Europa League and the EFL Cup.

Marcus Rashford

Left wing

Rashford's form this season has not been deserving of a starting berth for United for the vast majority of the season but it speaks volumes about their lack of quality in depth that Ten Hag does not feel confident playing other players ahead of him.

The England forward's first season playing under Ten Hag saw him net 30 goals in all competitions and there were serious calls for him to be considered for the Ballon d'Or at one stage. That was always fanciful given what Erling Haaland was doing across the city but it at least showed that he was doing plenty right - that has not been the case this time around and United are reportedly considering selling him if the right offer arrives.

Harry Kane

Striker

Harry Kane has years of experience scoring goals for an underachieving team with Spurs so he would undoubtedly have had no problem finding the net at United, despite the lack of service Hojlund is accustomed to.

Kane is one of the best players in the world and as he turned 30 last summer it was important that he made a sensible career move that would give him the greatest chance of winning some silverware. That would not have been the case had he joined United in their current guise, and he could yet end his first season in Bavaria as a European champion.