Highlights Manchester United are 'listening' to Erik ten Hag's recommendations for the upcoming transfer window.

The Dutchman has reportedly advised signing Michael Olise and Jeremie Frimpong.

Manchester United are set to make a decision on Ten Hag's future soon as they hold internal meetings this week.

Manchester United part-owners INEOS are ‘listening’ to manager Erik ten Hag’s recommendations regarding new signings, according to talkSPORT journalist Anil Kandola.

He revealed that Ten Hag suggested United should sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise and Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong in the upcoming transfer window.

Despite lifting the FA Cup last weekend, the Dutchman’s future at Old Trafford is still in doubt as Manchester United’s board hold meetings this week to review the season and make a decision on the current manager.

United have been linked with several names to replace Ten Hag this week, including former Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel and ex-Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi also appears to be on the shortlist after terminating his contract at the Amex Stadium.

Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna was also among the candidates, but it seems the 38-year-old is likely to stay with the Tractor Boys following their promotion to the Premier League.

‘Utter Joke’ if INEOS Sack Ten Hag

Man Utd's new owners can't afford to get sack decision wrong

As Manchester United look to resolve the managerial situation, the club is also keeping tabs on the transfer market. Reportedly, the Red Devils will have to navigate with a reduced budget after splashing out £407m on new signings during Ten Hag’s tenure so far.

According to Kandola, INEOS are listening to the Dutchman’s advice ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window despite the recent rumours of the 54-year-old leaving.

He said:

“I’m told INEOS are listening to Ten Hag’s recommendations when it comes to incomings (Olise, Frimpong, etc.) and outgoings. “It would be an utter joke if they decide to sack him but still listen to his plans. If INEOS get this wrong, it could lead to another decade of difficulty.”

Manchester United are set to face competition for Olise’s signature this summer after the French winger shone for Palace this season. Reportedly, multiple Premier League clubs are interested in signing the 22-year-old, whose release clause could be worth as much as £70m.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Frimpong is also attracting interest from elsewhere as Manchester City are keen to bring back their academy graduate - who reportedly has a release clause worth £34m - to the Etihad Stadium.

Erik ten Hag's managerial record with Manchester United (2022-24) Matches 114 Wins 68 Draws 15 Losses 31 Points per match 1.92

Ratcliffe Sets Manchester United Transfer Rules

No player over the age of 25 will be signed by INEOS

Ahead of the summer transfer window, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has introduced new Manchester United rules, according to the Sun writer Neil Custis.

He explains that the Red Devils have set an age limit of 25 for new signings and are unlikely to splash out on big-player acquisitions.

Additionally, the United manager will only be asked what positions he would like to see the club recruit in, rather than suggesting particular names.

This comes after Manchester United favoured Ten Hag’s preferences in recent transfer windows, including signing the likes of Antony, Andre Onana and Mason Mount.

Related Man Utd to 'Make Announcement Very Soon' Over Erik Ten Hag Manchester United are preparing to make a final decision on whether to sack Erik ten Hag

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-05-24.