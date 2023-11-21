Highlights Manchester United could look to sell Anthony Martial during the 2024 winter transfer market at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils forward has slipped further down the pecking order in Erik ten Hag's squad and may need a fresh start elsewhere.

Martial has recieved Premier League interest in his services, with his contract with Man Utd expiring in the summer of 2024.

Manchester United could consider offers for Anthony Martial in the 2024 winter transfer market, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with an update on the futures of Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay at Old Trafford.

Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag has several situations to resolve heading into the January window. Prospective minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to control football operations behind the scenes.

Manchester United have struggled to purchase players in recent years and must generate income to remain within the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. With 2024 on the horizon, the Manchester giants may be considering clearing out dead wood ahead of what they hope will be a successful period for the club.

Martial on borrowed time at Man Utd

When Manchester United signed Martial from Monaco in a £36m deal during the summer of 2015, the club thought they were acquiring one of the hottest prospects in world football. The Frenchman became the most expensive teenager in world football at that time. Just minutes into his debut as a substitute, he scored a memorable goal to secure a 3-1 victory for the Red Devils over Liverpool.

However, Martial could never build on the initial promise in his early days at Old Trafford and has stalled heading into his ninth year at the Theatre of Dreams. In January 2022, the 27-year-old joined La Liga outfit Sevilla on loan until the end of the 2022/23 season. He had fallen out of favour at Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

But Martial returned after his temporary spell away, hoping to impress ten Hag on his return to the Premier League giants. However, Marcus Rashford’s inspired form across the campaign meant the former France international was mainly used as a substitute.

To emphasise his reserve status, Manchester United signed Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund in a £72m deal during the 2023 summer transfer window, with Martial’s days seemingly numbered. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT earlier this month (9th November) that the Massy-born centre-forward’s departure from Old Trafford now looks inevitable.

Antony Martial - Man Utd stats Appearances 313 Goals 89 Assists 54 Yellow cards 13 Red cards 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Ben Jacobs on Anthony Martial

Speaking about potential sales, Jacobs claims that a departure to Saudi Arabia would be ideal for Man Utd to get out-of-favour stars such as Jadon Sancho off the books in one fell swoop. The journalist has hinted that Martial’s departure could be more likely during the summer of 2024 and suggests that Maguire and McTominay are playing in the shop window. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Manchester United may have to approach the situation based upon what Sancho wants when, ideally, they just want a transfer fee and to get that in January. That's where Saudi Arabia would be ideal. It's the same for Raphael Varane. It’s the same for Martial, who I think Manchester United might listen to offers for. Perhaps the summer is more likely with that one, especially with Manchester United having injuries and needing a bit of depth and goals. But there are a few players out there on the market. “The advantage for McTominay and Maguire is that they've both shown form. That could mean Manchester United want to keep them, especially with a range of injuries to centre-backs. Casemiro is injured in central midfield as well. But when you're playing like that, you're putting yourself in the shop window. So, somebody could come calling there, and Maguire has to understand whether or not he's going to get that consistency of gametime into the second half of the season because if people are coming back for Manchester United or he falls out of favour, then it’s a crucial time during the back half the season heading into Euros. He may suddenly not get any game time. Consequently, if the right offer came in January, he would also have a decision to make.”

Anthony Martial transfer news

With Martial’s contract at Manchester United expiring in the summer of 2024, the club must sell the centre-forward during the upcoming winter transfer market to secure a fee for his services. In January 2024, the United man can negotiate a pre-contract deal with clubs from abroad, meaning he would leave Old Trafford later in the year as a free agent, something the Red Devils want to avoid.

Writing for Tribal Football, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti claims West Ham United have already requested ‘preliminary information’ about the potential winter signing of Martial. Transfer insider Dean Jones has already told TEAMtalk that the long-time United forward is expected to be part of a January cull. However, another question is whether a move out of Old Trafford can be agreed upon.

Ten Hag’s side return to action this weekend following the November international break. On 26th November, they will travel to Goodison Park to face Sean Dyche’s Everton. Man Utd close the month out with a must-win Champions League group stage fixture at Galatasaray on the 29th, hoping to salvage their status in Europe’s premier club competition.

