The Premier League could be seeing a new transfer saga on the horizon with Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United all reportedly set to enter a race for Turkish star Ferdi Kadioglu - despite interest from the continent in Italian giants Juventus.

Kadioglu joined Fenerbahce from Dutch outfit NEC Nijmegen back in 2018, and despite a first season in which he didn't feature in a single league game, he hasn't looked back since by becoming Fenerbahce's first-choice left-back over the course of five seasons.

He's made almost 200 appearances for the Turkish side, and topping off a top season for his club, Kadioglu impressed at EURO 2024 with a spate of superb performances that has certainly drawn interest in securing him in a summer move - with the Premier League sides and Juventus all keen on making their move this summer, according to Calciomercato.

Kadioglu Interests Three Premier League Teams

The full-back is massively in-demand at present

The report states that United, Newcastle and Liverpool are all in the race to sign Fenerbahce star Kadioglu after his impressive Euro 2024 campaign for Turkey. An earlier report by Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu stated that United were set to have a meeting with his agent over the next few days, before Calciomercato's publication suggested that Liverpool and Newcastle had joined them in the race for his signature.

Fenerbahce came close to a Super Lig title last season with Kadioglu - who was labelled a "constant menace" by journalist Zach Lowy - being one of their shining stars, and his fine form continued on the continental scene despite his nation being booted out by Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

Ferdi Kadioglu's Super Lig statistics - Fenerbahce squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 37 =2nd Assists 4 =4th Key Passes Per Game 1.4 4th Tackles Per Game 2 =3rd Match rating 7.25 4th

Juventus are also interested, with their plan of approach being to send American midfielder Weston McKennie to Istanbul in a swap deal for Kadioglu, though that deal is difficult with the Turkish outfit rating the defender at being worth around £8million more than McKennie at £25m.

That makes a deal complicated for Juventus, and as such, the Premier League trio - United especially - have all shot ahead in the race for his services, though it is unsure as to whether they are all willing to meet Fenerbahce's asking price.

Kadioglu Could Play Backup Roles at All Three Clubs

The defender may have to settle for a less prominent role

United's search for a new left-back has been well documented due to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia's injury woes, and with the Red Devils looking for another star to come in and challenge the Englishman for a first-team spot should he be unavailable, a move could well be done in that regard.

Newcastle do boast Lewis Hall at left-back alongside Dan Burn, but with Burn being a natural centre-back, it could shift him across as cover for Fabian Schar and Sven Botman - with Tino Livramento the obvious understudy for key man Kieran Trippier.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kadioglu registered his best goalscoring season for Fenerbahce in 2019/20, nabbing six in all competitions.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas on their books; but the Greek does not get much game time and could opt for a move away from Anfield, which would open the door to a move for Kadioglu whilst interest is high.

Whether he can adapt to Premier League football is another question, but the trio could all conceivably make moves for him though they may have to be wary of Juventus' interest if the Turin club can stump up the cash plus McKennie to make a deal.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 11-07-24.