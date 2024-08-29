Key Takeaways Manchester United face Liverpool in a massive early season encounter at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils downed Liverpool in the FA Cup last season in a pulsating encounter.

Arne Slot faces Erik ten Hag for the first time in over two years.

Manchester United entertain Liverpool in the Premier League in a huge early season showdown at Old Trafford. United enjoyed a moral boosting extra time win over their old rivals last season en route to winning the FA Cup, but this fixture has caused them substantial pain in recent years, losing 5-0 at home in 2021 and 7-0 at Anfield in 2023. Although it has been a tighter game in the league at Old Trafford in recent seasons, with United drawing 2-2 last season and beating Liverpool at home the season before two-one.

This match promises to be a tighter affair. Even if Liverpool have had a brighter start, with United losing at Brighton in a match they were somewhat careless in - with Joshua Zirkzee diverting what would have been an Alejandro Garnacho goal, had he not kneed it in on the line from an offside position. Such tight margins can make all the difference.

Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Match Information When September 1st, 2024 Where Old Trafford Time 4pm BST TV Sky Sports

Outcome

Liverpool have hurt United in recent years

Liverpool have had some huge wins over United recently, but it feels like United have re-addressed the balance very slightly, recovering to knock Liverpool out of the FA Cup last season. But the Theatre of Dreams is not the fortress it once was when the two played in the 1990s, when Liverpool's only victory there in that decade came prior to the Premier League era, in the 1989/90 season. Any result at all for the away side will go a long way in further enabling Arne Slot to get his feet under the table after former manager Jurgen Klopp's much publicised resignation. For Erik ten Hag, whose future was under such intense scrutiny over the summer, a further loss will put back under pressure, which United really won't want this early in the season.

Outcome odds (via William Hill) Man Utd win 14/5 Liverpool win 17/20 Draw 16/5

Over / Under

Goal-heavy fixture in the last four years

In days of old, matches between these two sides could be very cagey affairs, but since 2021 - aside from a 0-0 draw in 2023 - it has been goals galore. So the odds for the game having less than five goals are probably more noteworthy, with Bet365 offering the best odds on the match having under 5.5 goals. Despite some the big scoring games, there have been five 0-0s between the two over the last 10 years, but only one of those drawn games has been at Old Trafford.

Over / Under odds (via Paddy Power) Under 5.5 1/8 Over 5.5 5/1 Under 1.5 5/1

Goalscorers

Salah remains a thorn in United's side

Nobody has scored more goals in this fixture than Mo Salah, with 14, so it is no surprise to see him 5/4 to net once more against United. Marcus Rashford has scored seven times versus Liverpool, the same amount of times that club legend George Best did, but Rashford is an outside bet compared to Salah. New United striker Zirkzee, who scored late on in his Old Trafford debut against Fulham, may feel the extra motivation in this game, having hastily turned a goal-bound effort in on the line from an offside position. It's likely he will start up front and have a point to prove.

Goalscorer odds (via Bet 365) Mo Salah 5/4 Marcus Rashford 11/4 Joshua Zirkzee 15/8 Diogo Jota 7/5 Cody Gakpo 12/5 Luis Diaz 12/5

Prediction

United cannot afford to lose this game

Erik ten Hag will once again be in the spotlight, as this game will be used to create yet another narrative around the Dutchman's future this season, or perhaps more specifically, if the club can realistically make, or even challenge, the top four positions. They really cannot afford to lose a second consecutive game, even if it is still very early in the season. He has suffered his fair share of pain against Liverpool and will be looking to put that right. As always, there will be goals. Prediction: Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool.

