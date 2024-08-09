Highlights Manchester United are considering signing AS Monaco ace Youssouf Fofana.

AC Milan remain among the clubs interested in the France international.

Fofana is now among six names reportedly being eyed by Man United.

Manchester United have received a boost in the race for Youssouf Fofana as their competitors, AC Milan, have begun to explore other alternatives, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Rossoneri have identified Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone as an alternative to the AS Monaco ace, who is now among several names being eyed by Man United.

United have been searching for a new midfielder since the start of the summer, with doubts still lingering over Casemiro’s long-term future at the club.

The Brazilian has just two years remaining on his current deal with the Red Devils and has been linked with a summer move to the Saudi Pro League.

Keen to sign a long-term replacement for the 32-year-old, Man United showed prolonged interest in Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte before identifying several alternatives to the Uruguayan, who is still valued at around £51 million by the Parisians.

Earlier this week, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth suggested that Fofana is now among six names being considered by Man United, alongside Burnley’s Sander Berge and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

Milan ‘Fear’ Fofana's Man Utd Hijack

A repeat of Joshua Zirkzee’s story

According to Corriere dello Sport, rumours of United’s interest in Fofana are now getting ‘louder and louder’, with Milan ‘willing to wait’ a few more days before they make a final decision on the Frenchman.

The Italian outlet claims that the Rossoneri’s talks with Monaco have stalled over the signing of the highly sought-after midfielder as they now look at Gladbach’s Kone as an alternative.

Milan now reportedly ‘fear’ that Man United will hijack the deal for Fofana, just as they did with former Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee earlier in the window.

The Dutchman’s camp was in prolonged discussions over a summer switch to San Siro before the Red Devils stepped up their interest and convinced Zirkzee to join Erik ten Hag’s project.

Fofana, who has less than 12 months remaining on his current deal with Monaco and has been described as a "game-changer" by football analyst Ben Mattinson, featured in 35 games across all competitions last season, scoring four goals and providing four assists.

Youssouf Fofana Stats (2023/24 Ligue 1) Games 32 Goals 4 Assists 4 Pass completion 81.2% Tackles per 90 2.04 Interceptions per 90 1.23

Red Devils continue working on the double deal

Manchester United continue to work on a deal for Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Red Devils remain keen on acquiring the two defenders before the transfer window shuts, with outgoings still key for the deal to happen.

United are still looking to offload Aaron Wan-Bissaka before they can push on with a deal for Mazraoui – the Moroccan ace is seen as a replacement for the soon out-of-contract Englishman.

Bayern have informed both De Ligt and Mazraoui that they are not part of Vincent Kompany’s plans for the new season.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-08-24.