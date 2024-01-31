Highlights Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has had to deal with disciplinary issues involving Antony, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho, which could impact their futures at Old Trafford.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has an “absolutely ludicrous” situation to deal with at Old Trafford regarding the behaviours of Antony, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho, as journalist Dean Jones claims the club must consider the trio’s future this summer.

The Red Devils endured a disappointing 2023/24 Premier League campaign and are battling to secure their place in the Champions League for next season. Having been knocked out of Europe’s premier club competition at the group stages this term, they are now at risk of missing out on continental qualification altogether.

Ten Hag has come under scrutiny and could find his future further questioned following INEOS’ minority takeover of the club, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s position as a stakeholder expected to be confirmed in February. Antony, Sancho, and Rashford have dominated the headlines for the wrong reasons this season, compounding their woes with disappointing performances for Man Utd.

Antony, Sancho and Rashford frustrating ten Hag at Man Utd

Following Manchester United’s third-placed Premier League finish and Carabao Cup triumph during the 2022/23 season, ten Hag would have hoped the Red Devils had a base to build from. However, what has followed has been nothing short of a disastrous campaign for United, who are out of European competition and in danger of missing out on continental football next term. Ten Hag has also had several disciplinary matters, detracting from his on-pitch focus.

In September 2023, the Dutchman had a very public falling out with Sancho after claiming the 23-year-old hadn’t done enough in training to earn himself a place in the matchday squad. The former England international has not played for United since and has returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Later that month, Manchester United were forced to break their silence on the future of Antony after allegations of domestic abuse were made against the 23-year-old. The Brazilian was absent from ten Hag’s squad for a month before being recalled ahead of the three-time European Cup winners’ Champions League group stage clash with Galatasaray on 3rd October 2023.

Meanwhile, Rashford is set to be fined two weeks wages from Manchester United after missing training after a night out partying in Belfast on 26th January. According to ten Hag, the England international missed United’s 4-2 FA Cup Fourth Round victory at Newport County because he had ‘reported ill’.

Antony, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho - 2023/24 Premier League stats Antony Marcus Rashford Jadon Sancho Appearances 11(6) 16(4) 0(3) Minutes 911 1415 77 Goals 0 4 0 Assists 0 2 0 Shots per game 1.4 2.2 0 Key passes per game 0.9 0.8 0.3 Dribbles per game 0.9 1.6 1 Fouled per game 1.3 0.7 0.7 Overall rating 6.56 6.69 6.25 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 31-01-24

Dean Jones - Man Utd may have to consider the futures of Antony, Sancho, and Rashford

Jones feels that ten Hag’s issues in the squad are partly his own making, having failed to deal with them adequately and prevent them from happening in the first place. The transfer insider suggests that Man Utd may have to consider the future of the reported £695,000 per-week trio. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Ten Hag has had many issues to deal with, but I can't help but feel that all these problems are partly his own making. One of the things we heard about ten Hag is how he's going to have a ruthless nature and a no-nonsense approach to bad behaviour. Yet, Sancho, Antony, and now Rashford, what should be his first-choice front three, are all facing disciplinary matters right now, and Man Utd will have to make massive decisions over all three of them by the summer. “It's an absolutely ludicrous situation whereby, in an ideal world, you would sell all three of those players. You should look at the situation with all three of them. You would cash in if the offers properly arrived for all those players.”

Man Utd transfer news, including Rashford departure claim

Given Manchester United’s need to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations, it’s unsurprising that they are yet to make their first significant signing of the 2024 winter transfer window. The Red Devils have focused on sanctioning departures ahead of what they hope will be a productive and more successful summer market.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (30th January) that Manchester United have made an approach ahead of the potential signing of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee later this year. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur also join United in the race for the Netherlands U21 striker, whilst Bayern Munich also hold a buy-back option in the centre-forward’s deal with the Serie A outfit.

Meanwhile, The Sun has reported that Rashford’s Manchester United teammates have grown tired of his ‘selfish behaviour’, hinting that an Old Trafford departure could soon be on the cards. The i claims that Paris Saint-Germain are eyeing up a move for the 26-year-old, should France superstar Kylian Mbappe leave the Parc des Princes at the end of the 2023/24 season.