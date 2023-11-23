Highlights Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund's Premier League form could be handed a boost by the return of Luke Shaw from injury at Old Trafford.

The £72m 2023 summer signing hasn't bagged a goal in the top-flight for Erik ten Hag's Red Devils side.

Man Utd could be prepared to break double figures with a squad clearout across 2024, with Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane being significant potential departures.

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw’s return from injury could be an “immediate benefit” for centre-forward Rasmus Hojlund, according to journalist Dean Jones, who suggests how the defender can help the striker at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils have been inconsistent since the beginning of the 2023/24 Premier League season and have also been unable to hit their stride in the Champions League.

Hojlund joined Man Utd during the 2023 summer transfer window and has yet to score his first goal in the top flight despite impressive performances in Europe. Meanwhile, Shaw has spent most of the season on the sidelines and suffered an injury early in the campaign.

Hojlund and Shaw’s potential link-up

Manchester United were not expecting the finished product when, in August 2023, they acquired the signature of Atalanta centre-forward Rasmus Hojlund in a deal worth £72m. The Red Devils had been looking for a number nine following the termination of Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract in 2022. Still, Wout Weghorst’s unsuccessful loan spell from Burnley in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign curtailed their search that season. Antony Martial hasn’t proven himself reliable in front of goal, so United needed to spend big money to secure a centre-forward who could compete with Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

Hojlund’s arrival meant that the 20-time top-flight champions had secured themselves the services of one of Europe’s hottest prospects. However, despite scoring five goals in four Champions League appearances, the ten-cap Denmark international has failed to score in the Premier League ahead of gameweek 13. Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT (17th November) that Hojlund's criticism is ‘harsh’ but suggested that the striker needs ‘help.’

Meanwhile, Shaw has returned to training after three months of rest following a muscle injury he sustained in the early weeks of the 2023/24 season. The severity of the England international’s setback forced Man Utd to sign Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon on a season-long loan on the 2023 summer transfer window’s deadline day. Shaw hopes he can provide Hojlund with the service he needs to become a top Premier League striker when he returns to ten Hag’s starting lineup.

Rasmus Hojlund - stats vs 23/24 Premier League Man Utd squad Output Squad ranking Average rating 6.22 22nd Goals 0 - Assists 0 - Shots per game 1.6 5th Dribbles per game 0.9 =3rd Stats according to WhoScored

Dean Jones on Rasmus Hojlund and Luke Shaw

Jones suggests that despite Shaw’s current assists record, he can pick out a pass or cross that Hojlund can “eat up”, providing a considerable boost to the young Dane. The journalist also claims that the 28-year-old’s return solves a problem in the left-back position for ten Hag. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“United fans are crying out for reasons for optimism, and Shaw's return can be seen as one. His return would mean ten Hag is a step closer to being able to field his strongest team, but a more immediate benefit could be that Hojlund has new ammunition as he looks to make his mark with Premier League goals. “Shaw might not have the most prolific assists record recently, but he can pick out a pass or produce a cross that Hojlund can eat up. That left-back position has become a frustrating one while he has been sidelined. With others now able to settle into other roles, the team should have a more stable structure, and again, that should benefit Hojlund. He's been unlucky not to open his account, but the first Premier League goal is coming.”

Man Utd transfer news

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT (22nd November) that Man Utd’s prospective signing of Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann would be ‘one hell of a statement.’ Sources in Spain had indicated the Red Devils had offered the one-time World Cup winner an increase on his €7m yearly salary (£144,000 per week), which would take his weekly earnings to around £400,000. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed nothing is in the links between United and the 32-year-old.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Man Utd are eyeing another squad clearout that could break double figures across the two transfer windows in 2024. 14 players departed Old Trafford in 2023, as the Red Devils became more proactive in the selling market to ensure they comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. Up to 15 players could leave the club next year, with Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane two key names linked to an exit from the Manchester giants.

Man Utd return to action this weekend when they travel to Goodison Park to face Everton on 26th November. The Red Devils then close the month with a trip to Turkish giants Galatasaray on the 29th in a must-win Champions League group-stage clash.

