Manchester United and Lyon look set to produce a highly entertaining encounter when they meet in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final at Old Trafford on Thursday night (UK time).
The first leg ended in a 2-2 draw at Lyon’s Groupama Stadium last Thursday, and both teams will be quietly confident they can make the semi-finals, while also being wary of the threat that their opponents pose.
|
Result In Normal Time This Week
|
Decimal Odds
|
Fractional Odds
|
US Moneyline
|
Manchester United
|
1.71
|
5/7
|
-141
|
The Draw
|
4.1
|
31/10
|
+310
|
Lyon
|
4.75
|
15/4
|
+375
|
To Qualify
|
Decimal Odds
|
Fractional Odds
|
US Moneyline
|
Manchester United
|
1.36
|
4/11
|
-278
|
Lyon
|
3.25
|
9/4
|
+225
As our odds tables above show, Ruben Amorim’s hosts are clear favourites not only to win on the night, but also to reach the last four. Manchester United are a best-priced 1.71 (5/7) to win in normal time this week, and 1.36 (4/11) to qualify for the semi-finals.
In contrast, Lyon are as big as 4.75 (15/4) to win on the night, while the Draw – which would take the game into extra-time – can be backed at 4.1 (31/10). Lyon are 3.25 (9/4) outsiders to reach the last four.
Given the prices available, we would rather back Lyon than United. As the game last week revealed, the two teams are