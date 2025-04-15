Manchester United and Lyon look set to produce a highly entertaining encounter when they meet in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final at Old Trafford on Thursday night (UK time).

The first leg ended in a 2-2 draw at Lyon’s Groupama Stadium last Thursday, and both teams will be quietly confident they can make the semi-finals, while also being wary of the threat that their opponents pose.

Result In Normal Time This Week Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Manchester United 1.71 5/7 -141 The Draw 4.1 31/10 +310 Lyon 4.75 15/4 +375

To Qualify Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Manchester United 1.36 4/11 -278 Lyon 3.25 9/4 +225

As our odds tables above show, Ruben Amorim’s hosts are clear favourites not only to win on the night, but also to reach the last four. Manchester United are a best-priced 1.71 (5/7) to win in normal time this week, and 1.36 (4/11) to qualify for the semi-finals.

In contrast, Lyon are as big as 4.75 (15/4) to win on the night, while the Draw – which would take the game into extra-time – can be backed at 4.1 (31/10). Lyon are 3.25 (9/4) outsiders to reach the last four.

Given the prices available, we would rather back Lyon than United. As the game last week revealed, the two teams are