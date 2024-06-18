Highlights Man United not eager to sell Maguire and McTominay, looking for important proposals.

Both players exceeded expectations in the previous season, making 74 appearances combined.

Contract uncertainties for Maguire & McTominay risk leaving Man United on free transfers.

Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay are not on the club’s ‘outgoing list’, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT, though both could be made available to the wider market if genuine proposals are lodged by would-be buyers.

Ahead of 2023/24, both players were deemed surplus to requirements with neither of them expected to get much game time across the season. However, despite being linked with moves in the summer of 2023, both enjoyed prominent roles in the campaign following, racking up 74 appearances between them.

Journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that United are keen to sell Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood with both surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

Man Utd Latest: Maguire and McTominay

West Ham deal for Maguire fell through last summer

Last summer, their respective Old Trafford futures looked to be hanging in the balance. West Ham United’s deal to sign Maguire fell through at the last hurdle after agreeing a deal - worth £30 million - with all relevant parties, after it had been reported by the Manchester Evening News that the Red Devils valued the defender at £50m.

After an injury kept him out of England’s finalised Euro 2024 squad, Maguire will be hoping to kickstart 2024/24 injury-free for Manchester United. The central defender, who has played 206 times for the Red Devils, sees his contract expire in the summer of 2025.

McTominay’s Greater Manchester also expires at the same time, meaning that Erik ten Hag and Co risk losing the seasoned pair on free transfers next summer. Given that both have played key roles for the club in seasons just gone, losing either could be detrimental to Ten Hag's third season in the dugout.

Maguire and McTominay - Man Utd Statistics Statistic Maguire McTominay Signed August 5, 2019 Academy graduate Contract expiration June 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 Games 206 252 Goals 11 29 Assists 7 8 Yellow Cards 44 41 Red Cards 1 0

The Scotsman, 27, was a reliable source of goals last term as he weighed in with his career-best return of 10 goals and three assists. Given that Manchester United are in the market for a new centre-back and central midfielder this summer, per The Athletic, the future of McTominay - who was valued at £45m by the club last summer according to the Telegraph - and Maguire hangs in the balance.

Romano: Maguire and McTominay Not on ‘Outgoings List’

Could be made available if proposal made

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano suggested that this summer’s situation mirrors that of last summer, suggesting that neither are strictly for sale this summer. That said, the Italian did insist that should an ‘important proposal’ be made for either in the coming months, they could become available for suitors. Romano said:

“It's always the same situation for both of them. It was the same last summer and it's going to be the same this summer. If Manchester United receive an important proposal for these two players, they could be made available in the summer transfer window. “Otherwise, they are not desperate for them to leave the club, and so they can absolutely stay. It was the same last summer, Man United were open to selling as West Ham agreed a deal for Harry Maguire, then they didn't agree on personal terms. “And also for Scott McTominay, they always wanted important proposals, not a loan deal with a buy option, so it will depend on the proposals. They are not two players that are on the outgoings list. In case they receive something good, something important, I think both of them could be made available.”

Kobbie Mainoo Talks Underway Amid Barcelona Interest

Club looking to extend contract

While wholesale changes are expected to be made to the Manchester United roster in the coming months, one player that is strictly not for sale is midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. But that hasn’t stopped Barcelona from lodging an interest, per journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

However, Tavolieri revealed that the Red Devils are well aware of the Spanish outfit’s interest and are currently in dialogue with his representatives over fresh terms with his employers keen to tie him down on a long-term basis.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mainoo and Garnacho's goals in the FA Cup final meant they became the first duo of teenagers to do so in the competition's storied history.

The 19-year-old, who emerged from the club’s academy ranks, scored a number of important goals across 2023/24 and that - combined with his ability to pass, defend and stake a claim on a game - means he will be a mainstay in the club’s centre of the park for years to come.