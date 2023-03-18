Manchester United target Victor Osimhen is likely to be the club's preferred candidate for the striker position at Old Trafford, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have been linked with the likes of Harry Kane and Dušan Vlahović, but Jacobs thinks they'd pick the Napoli talisman if they had to choose between the three.

Man United transfer news — Victor Osimhen

Journalist Steve Bates recently told GIVEMESPORT that he can see United moving for Osimhen in the summer.

They may have to break the bank to sign him, though, with Italian football expert James Horncastle claiming on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that he could cost around £133m.

Kane and Vlahović are two other strikers United are thought to be looking at.

According to The Athletic, the Tottenham man is under consideration at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, The Telegraph has claimed that the Juventus star is someone who the Red Devils are keeping a close eye on.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Victor Osimhen and Man United?

Jacobs thinks Osimhen is the centre-forward United are leading towards but believes negotiations for the Nigerian could be a problem.

Amid the links to Kane and Vlahović, the journalist said to GIVEMESPORT: "I think if Man United could get one and only one, then Osimhen would be their target. But let's not forget Napoli are tough negotiators."

Should Victor Osimhen be Man United's number one forward target this summer?

Kane is the safer option, having already proven that he can do it in the Premier League. As per Transfermarkt, the England captain has scored over 200 goals in the competition.

With that kind of firepower, Erik ten Hag's side would surely be one of the favourites for the title next season. If there's a chance to sign him, that's the route United have to go down.

Osimhen, however, could be a good alternative to the Spurs striker.

He's been quite prolific in Italy, scoring on more than 20 occasions for Napoli this season (also via Transfermarkt). At 24, he also has time to get even better and has resale value.

You just have to question if he can transfer that over to the Premier League, and it's for that reason why Kane makes more sense for a side aspiring to win the title in England. All in all, then, he should probably be United's first-choice striker target this summer.