Highlights Manchester United's poor start to the season has ramped up the pressure on head coach Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have lost half of their opening ten Premier League fixtures this term.

Man Utd travel to Fulham before a potentially season-defining trip to Copenhagen awaits in the Champions League next week.

Manchester United’s hierarchy still believe that head coach Erik ten Hag is the man to take the club forward, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal update from Old Trafford on the manager’s future.

The Red Devils have endured a tumultuous beginning to the campaign, losing half of their first ten Premier League fixtures while on the verge of an early exit from the Champions League.

This week, Man Utd confirmed their exit from the Carabao Cup, having been beaten 3-0 at home to Newcastle United in a rerun of last season’s final, in which the Manchester outfit triumphed. And the pressure has been ramped up on ten Hag heading into the final few games of the autumn period.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Man Utd haven’t got going this season

It’s been a poor start to the season for Manchester United, and ten Hag will surely be feeling the pressure that comes with a disappointing run of form in the Old Trafford dugout. United have already lost three league games at home this season to Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and most recently local rivals Manchester City. The Red Devils have been soundly beaten 3-0 twice in just four days, following up their Manchester derby defeat by being dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle.

The Old Trafford faithful made their feelings clear both at half-time and the full-time whistle in the latter, with questions starting to be asked of ten Hag’s ability to manage an expensively assembled Red Devils squad. The Dutchman has already fallen out with Jadon Sancho this term, having accused the former Borussia Dortmund star of failing to perform to the required standard in training. The winger would go on to retaliate in a now-deleted X post.

Defeats to Bayern Munich and Copenhagen in the Champions League also leave United in danger of an early exit from Europe’s premier club competition, providing more ammunition for the ten Hag doubters. A string of failed signings during the 53-year-old’s tenure hasn’t helped his cause, with journalist Dean Jones telling GIVEMESPORT that the club are 'being laughed at' for the signing of Ajax winger Antony.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m Altay Bayindir (Fenerbahce) £4.3m Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) Loan Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

Sheth points to the fact ten Hag had to use a centre-back partnership of Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire in their Manchester derby defeat as a reason as to why the Dutchman could be concerned about the status of his team. The Sky Sports reporter claims the head coach is “under pressure” but is still the favoured man to take the club forward. Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“If someone had told ten Hag at the start of the season that come the Manchester derby, the central defensive partnership would be Maguire and Evans, I think he would have been worried. That’s nothing against Evans and Maguire, but that would have suggested the number of injuries he would have had. “But having said all of that, as I said before, he needs results. Every manager is going to come under scrutiny and under pressure, particularly a club like Manchester United. But then United have got to look at what's happened in the past since Sir Alex Ferguson. It's not just ten Hag who's felt the pressure. Every single manager has. So yes, he is under pressure. But as it stands, the belief is that he's still the man to take United forward as far as the club’s concerned.”

Opportunities to turn form around are on the horizon

Whilst a sudden turnaround in results won’t banish the memories of an appalling start to the season, they will undoubtedly go some way to relieving the tension around Old Trafford towards ten Hag. This weekend, Man Utd travel to the capital to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva’s side have enjoyed some positive results this season, including earning unexpected points against Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion. But a lack of goalscorer for the Cottagers means United will be favourites to take the points back to Manchester, heading into a critical week for ten Hag.

Next Wednesday, the Red Devils travel to Denmark to take on Copenhagen in the Champions League. A victory could see United reclaim second place in the group, which would be enough to secure progression to the last-16 of the competition should they stay there come the end of the first phase. However, defeat could leave the Manchester giants on the brink of an early exit, potentially dropping into the Europa League or failing to secure any form of continental football post-Christmas.

Luton Town are the visitors to Old Trafford on 11th November, with ten Hag eager to avoid a huge Premier League shock heading into the season’s third international break.

Read More: Manchester United players are wearing replica kits instead of official Adidas ones