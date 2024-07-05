Highlights Manchester United have reportedly made a second bid for Benfica’s Joao Neves.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with interest in the defensive midfielder.

The 19-year-old is rumoured to have a release clause of around €120m.

Manchester United have had a second bid for Benfica’s Joao Neves rejected by the Portuguese club, according to reports from Portugal.

The Red Devils are gearing up for a significant summer off the pitch as they look to build under new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Dan Ashworth is now able to take up his role as sporting director and the transfer rumour mill is ramping up.

After missing out on Champions League football last season and only securing a place in next term’s Europa League through their FA Cup win, there is plenty of work to be done to ensure they are better placed to compete in the 2024/25 campaign. Midfield is seemingly one area the United boss is hoping to strengthen amid links with Neves.

Benfica ‘Reject’ Second Man Utd bid

Further offers haven’t been ruled out

Reports in Portugal in recent weeks suggest United are pursuing a move for Neves this summer. Outlet Correio da Manha claims the Red Devils have had a €70m bid for the midfielder rejected by Benfica this week.

The article claims United aren’t the only c;lub pursuing a move for Neves, with Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain also keen on the 19-year-old. It has also been suggested that the Benfica president, Rui Costa, does not want to part ways with the youngster as he is viewed as a vital figure in the team.

Initial reports of United’s interest in Neves emerged last month when Record claimed the Manchester club had had a €60m offer rebuffed. The Portuguese outlet suggested at the time that Neves has a €120m release clause in his contract and Benfica will not be willing to listen to offers below €100m.

Joao Neves 2023/24 league stats for Benfica Stat: Appearances 33 Goals 3 Assists 2 Minutes played 2,314

The defensive midfielder is a product of Benfica’s academy and was promoted to the first team in January last year. He has already amassed over 70 first team appearances at just 19 years of age and the contract extension he signed last summer runs until the summer of 2028.

De Ligt Gives United ‘Green Light’

The defender could leave Bayern Munich this summer

Another area United are hoping to strengthen this summer is central defence, following previous links to Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite. However, it seems Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt has also emerged as a viable target for the Red Devils.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this week that the Dutch international has given United the ‘green light’ for a move following contacts between his camp and the club. He claims personal terms will not be an issue and his agent is only negotiating with United as things stand.

De Ligt joined Bayern from Juventus in 2022 having previously played under current United boss Erik ten Hag at Eredivisie side Ajax up until 2019. He is currently under contract in Bavaria until the summer of 2027 but it appears he could be on the move again this transfer window.

United are also working on a deal to sign Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.